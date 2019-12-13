Liverpool sign Takumi Minamino, Erling Haaland visits Dortmund and RB Leipzig, Willian hints at potential contract offer from Chelsea: Football transfer round-up, 13th December 2019

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 13 Dec 2019, 08:00 IST SHARE

KRC Genk v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's general transfer roundups for December 13, 2019.

In the news today, Liverpool are set to welcome Takumi Minamino to Anfield at the beginning of the winter transfer window. Young striker Erling Haaland travelled to Germany yesterday to visit Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, and he could be switching to the Bundesliga in January. In the Premier League, Willian hinted at a potential contract offer coming in from the Blues during a recent interview.

Liverpool have signed Takumi Minamino

KRC Genk v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

According to The Atlethic correspondent James Pearce, Takumi Minamino is set to become a Liverpool player by January 1, provided he passes his medicals.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been in impressive form for RB Salzburg throughout this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in his last twenty appearances. His performances garnered the interests of big clubs including Borussia Monchengladbach, AC Milan, and Manchester United, but Liverpool beat them to his signature after agreeing to pay £7.25 million.

Specifics on the deal have not yet been made public, but the world is waiting to see what role Minamino plays for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Erling Haaland visits RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

As the transfer window draws close, it's beginning to look like Erling Haaland won't be a Salzburg player on January 1.

According to Sky Sports, scouts from 40 different European teams were present during RB Salzburg's game against Liverpool, and quite a few of them were there to watch the 19-year-old.

Advertisement

While Haaland has been linked to Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks, he travelled yesterday to Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. However, rumour has it that he might join Leipzig, which has young and emerging talent, as well as an opportunity for Haaland to develop.

It's left to see what choices he might make in the coming week.

Willian hints on potential Chelsea contract

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

The 31-year-old star chose to stick with Chelsea at the start of the season, and he has been a regular for the Blues under Frank Lampard.

During his interview with Yahoo Sport, Willian spoke about how much he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge:

"I have stated several times my wish is to stay at Chelsea. I like the club very much, I feel very welcomed here, as well as my family, and we love living in London."

He also mentioned that Chelsea and his agent were already in talks, and he's looking to getting good news about it:

"However, I'm in the middle of the season and I try not to think about it so as not to lose focus on the field. My agent and the club are talking and I hope we can have some good news soon.

"In transfer windows it is normal to have bids and speculations, especially for players who are in final contract. But my focus is 100 per cent on Chelsea and the season."