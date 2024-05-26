Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk links up with McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has linked up with McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. It's highly likely that the Reds' defender is at the race to support his countryman Max Verstappen, who is also another F1 driver. This is especially as the duo were spotted hanging out together for a drink on a Red Bull yacht (via Daily Mail).

However, Virgil van Dijk isn't planning to stick too close to Verstappen, as he also found some time to link up with Lando Norris. Sharing their meeting on social media, McLaren added the caption, "He's our number 4." alluding to Van Dijk's number for Liverpool.

It has been a fairly good start to the Monaco Grand Prix for Lando Norris, as he ended in fourth place for qualification ahead of the race. However, Norris will be wary about Verstappen, who has notably won twice in Monte Carlo.

Van Dijk, on the other hand, is taking some time off the pitch after leading Liverpool to the Carabao Cup and securing UEFA Champions League qualification. In just about two weeks, the defender will look to captain the Netherlands as they begin their campaign at the EUROs.

Liverpool vice captain talks about decision to hire next Anfield manager Arne Slot

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he trusts the club’s decision to hire Dutch manager Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's replacement. The German manager has left the Reds after nine years at the helm and his replacement will have big shoes to fill at Anfield.

Speaking to the ECHO, Alexander-Arnold said about the club's decision to sign Slot (via Liverpool.com):

"I hope so, I have trust in the club and who we've appointed. As a player, that's all you can ask for, to have trust in what the higher-ups have brought in. I'm sure it will be a smooth transition.”

Trent Alexander Arnold made his debut for the Reds under Klopp and was developed by the German into one of the best players in his position. The England international will hope he can enjoy a similar relationship with Slot when the pair begin their journey together next campaign.

Klopp and Alexander-Arnold together won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup, and reached the final of the Champions League thrice, winning once. He was widely expected to win another trophy after the Carabao Cup this season, but the German tactician failed in that bid. He did lead the Reds to a comfortable third place finish in the Premier League.