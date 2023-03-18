Liverpool star claims the Anfield club aren't missing Sadio Mane following his summer move to Bayern Munich

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has shut down claims that the Reds are worse off without Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese forward joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer after six highly successful seasons at Anfield, scoring 120 goals in 269 matches.

Speaking about Mane to BBC Radio 5 Live, Robertson said:

"To be honest, no. Don't get me wrong, I had a fantastic relationship with Sadio in terms of me and him down the left-hand side for five years. He was a joy to play with, every game."

He added:

"I loved playing with him, we linked really well. He helped me going the back the way I helped him going forward. And yeah we linked up really well. When he left, there was probably no-one more gutted than me because of the relationship we had.

Robertson went on to add that the signings Liverpool have made to replace Mane have been successful and wished the Senegal international well. Speaking about the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, he said:

"But we've got fantastic players that can play in their positions. We brought in Darwin [Nunez], who has been really good to start. We've got Luis Diaz who has obviously been injured and re-injured and things like that, which is difficult. Jots [Diogo Jota] can play there, who's got injured."

He added:

"We have been a little bit unlucky with injuries, I think once we get them back fully fit then yeah. Look, Sadio was a wonderful player, a Liverpool legend but he wanted to go and he went to Bayern Munich and we wish him all the best. We need to pick up the pieces and I think we've got the players to do that."

Liverpool signed Diaz in January 2022 and Nunez last summer. The duo have made a decent impact but the Reds have struggled this season.

Due to their poor performances, many fans and pundits claimed that they miss Mane but Robertson doesn't seem to agree with such claims.

