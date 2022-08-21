Liverpool star Mohamed Salah names Premier League team apart from Manchester City that can challenge them in title race

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has named Chelsea as the team who could challenge for the Premier League title besides Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured an underwhelming start to their Premier League campaign, having drawn both their first two games of the season.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have made a 100% start to the season, winning their first two games of the season quite comfortably.

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has insisted that the Reds cannot afford to lose more points so early into the season.

The Egyptian international has named his former club Chelsea as a possible title contender this time out.

Salah has urged his Liverpool teammates to focus and give everything they have in order to come back into the title race. He told Sky Sports, as quoted by This is Anfield:

“It does for everybody, not just myself, but I think for everybody we can feel that we can’t really lose a point that early."

“You fight with City, you fight with Chelsea, two teams that don’t drop points easily. We just need to focus again and try to win games.”

Can Salah inspire Liverpool to yet another title win with Manchester City taking an early lead

Jurgen Klopp's side may have a monumental task on their hands if they have to mount a title challenge following a poor start to their Premier League campaign.

They were held to a 2-2 stalemate by newly promoted Fulham on the opening day while only managing to salvage a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool already trail Manchester City by four points, who play Newcastle United on Sunday and could establish a seven-point lead.

The Reds simply cannot afford yet another slipup when they take on bitter rivals Manchester United on Monday night.

Erik ten Hag's side have made a disastrous start to their own campaign and will be keen to make a statement against their rivals.

Salah will have to take up added responsibility for the Reds, with Darwin Nunez suspended after being sent off against Crystal Palace due to a moment of madness.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also missing another reliable goalscoring outlet, Diogo Jota, at the moment.

It will be a long season with the FIFA World Cup sandwiched in between, which means the Reds can still recover from their early setback and try to catch up with Manchester City.

