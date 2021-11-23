Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara breaks silence amidst talk of Barcelona return

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has broken his silence amidst talk of a return to Barcelona. The Spaniard insisted that he is committed to the Reds and helping them win as many trophies as possible.

Thiago put an end to his seven-year association with Bayern Munich and joined Liverpool last year. The Spain international put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Reds as he embarked on a new journey in the Premier League.

As Thiago continues to find his footing in England, there have been suggestions that he could be on his way back to Barcelona. The Spaniard has been linked with a return to Camp Nou after former team-mate Xavi took the reins at the club.

Thiago himself has finally addressed his links with Barcelona. The 30-year-old has insisted that he is committed to Liverpool and helping them win as many trophies as possible. Thiago said at a press conference:

"I play football. I'm not concerned about rumours. I'm focused on the duty I have to my team, the contract I have and the new adventure I have here in the Premier League trying to win all the trophies I can."

The 30-year-old's move to Liverpool was one that excited the Reds faithful, as well as other Premier League fans to an extent. However, Thiago's first year and a half at Anfield has not gone as smoothly as he would have hoped for.

Although he showed signs of returning to his best form towards the end of last season, Thiago has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp's team. Niggling injuries have not helped his cause on Merseyside. Thiago has made eight appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season while registering one assist.

Could Liverpool and Barcelona do business again?

Liverpool have sold star players Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho for hefty sums to Barcelona in the past. However, the transfer saga involving the Brazilian is reported to have marred the relationship between the two clubs.

There are suggestions that Liverpool are now skeptical about engaging in transfer business with Barcelona, especially when it comes to player sales. Should Thiago express an interest in returning to Camp Nou, it remains to be seen if the Reds will be willing to shake hands with the Catalans again.

