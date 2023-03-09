Liverpool are among the most successful and popular football clubs in England. They currently boast 19 league titles and six UEFA Champions League trophies in their trophy cabinet, among other honours.

From Robbie Fowler to Mohamed Salah, the Reds have produced some of the greatest goalscorers to ever play in the Premier League.

After their incredible 7-0 win over Manchester United last weekend, here's a chance to revisit the list of five of Liverpool's greatest goalscorers in Premier League history!

#5 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich last summer

With 90 goals in 196 appearances, Sadio Mane is Liverpool's fifth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history. The Senegalese maestro joined the Reds from Southampton during the summer transfer window of 2016.

He has helped the Merseyside outfit win one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League trophy, one EFL Cup, one FA Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup. Sadio Mane won the Liverpool Players' Player of the Season in 2016-17 and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season on four separate occasions.

The 30-year-old attacker ended his spell at Anfield to join Bayern Munich last summer. However, he has struggled with injuries since moving to the Bavarians and has managed to feature in just 16 league games so far this season.

#4 Michael Owen

Michael Owen is one of Liverpool's greatest strikers

Michael Owen is among the greatest strikers Liverpool have ever produced. The former England international played 216 Premier League games during his time at Anfield, scoring 118 goals.

He won one FA Cup, two Football League Cups, one FA Charity Cup, one UEFA Cup and one UEFA Super Cup with Liverpool. The Chester-born striker won two Premier League Golden Shoes and was also the recipient of the Ballon d'Or in 2001, while he was still at Liverpool.

Owen left the Reds to join Real Madrid in 2004 before undergoing spells with Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City. He retired in 2013.

#3 Steven Gerrard

One of the best Premier League Midfielders

Steven Gerrard is widely regarded as the greatest Liverpool player of all time. He played 504 Premier League games for his boyhood club, scoring 120 goals in the process, but he was way more than just his stats.

The Whiston-born midfielder helped the Reds win one UEFA Champions League title and two FA Cups, among other honours during his time at Anfield. Gerrard won the Liverpool Player of the Season accolade on four separate occasions and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season eight times.

He left his hometown club to join LA Galaxy in 2015 before hanging up his boots in 2016.

#2 Robbie Fowler

Former Reds striker Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler played 266 Premier League games (across two spells) for the Reds, scoring 128 goals in the process - which ranks him second on this list. His performances at Anfield earned him a 'God' nickname from the fans.

The Toxteth-born attacker won five trophies with the Reds, including 2001's UEFA Super Cup. He was named the Premier League's Young Player of the Season in 1995 and 1996 respectively.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been a phenom at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has established himself among the best players in the world since joining Liverpool from AS Roma during the summer transfer window of 2017. The Egypt international has scored 129 goals in 205 league appearances for the Reds so far, making him the club's top scorer in Premier League history.

He played a pivotal role in the club's recent success and boasts three Premier League Golden Shoes in his trophy cabinet. The 30-year-old attacker also won the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2017-18.

Salah is still an important part of the Reds' squad. He is likely to set a few more club and league records in the coming seasons.

