Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp identifies his top summer target

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
376   //    25 Apr 2019, 14:00 IST
Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

According to a report from Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, Liverpool are in the hunt to land Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne this summer, amid interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

In case you didn't know...

Since his arrival at Napoli, Insigne has proven himself to be an asset and has netted 76 goals in 302 appearances for the Serie A giants. The 27-year-old has racked up 13 goals and 7 assists in all competitions this season for Napoli, who are enduring a difficult campaign..

Napoli, who are far behind already-champions Juventus in the Serie A, were knocked out from the group stages of Champions League this season were eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Europa League by Arsenal last week.

During their loss against Arsenal, Napoli fans booed Insigne and the Italian ace was not pleased with manager Carlo Ancelotti's decision to substitute him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are enjoying a majestic campaign as they are just a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Despite the fact that the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are indispensable for Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to add more depth to his squad.

According to the report, Klopp has always been an admirer of Insigne and has identified the Napoli striker as a top transfer target this summer. On the other hand, Chelsea, who are also interested in Insigne, are awaiting a decision on their transfer ban and will be desperate to bring in some reinforcements in the summer, should the ban be lifted. Moreover, Insigne enjoyed a fruitful tenure under the tutelage of current Chelsea Maurizio Sarri during his time at Lazio.

PSG are also in the race for Insigne, whose contract with Napoli will expire in 2022. The Serie A giants value Insigne at around €70 million.

Rumour rating: 6/10

It is likely that Napoli may let go off their star if a big bid comes their way at the end of the season.

What's next?

With nothing left to play for this season, Napoli will next face Frosinone in the Serie A on Sunday.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Liverpool Football Napoli Football Insigne Lorenzo EPL Transfer News & Rumors Liverpool Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
