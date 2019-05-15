×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool Transfer News: Reds could hijack Barcelona's move for Atletico Madrid superstar

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
2.47K   //    15 May 2019, 14:33 IST

Antoine Griezmann- Club Atletico de Madrid
Antoine Griezmann- Club Atletico de Madrid

What is the story?

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has already admitted that he is going to leave Los Colchoneros at the end of the current season.

According to a few reports, Griezmann could join Barcelona, while some other publications claim that the Frenchman is on his way to Liverpool.

In case you didn't know...

Last night, a video was uploaded on the star's official Twitter handle, a post which was also retweeted by Atletico Madrid's official Twittter page. He said,

 "After speaking with [coach Diego Simeone], [CEO Miguel] Angel Gil Marin and with people in the club's hierarchy, I wanted to speak with you, the fans.
"You have always shown me a lot of love and I wanted to be the first to tell you that I've taken the decision to leave to see other things and take on other challenges."

He further added,

“Thanks for everything during five fantastic years here, where I was able to win my first big trophies. There have been some incredible moments that I will always remember. You, the supporters, will always be in my heart."

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Liverpool could beat FC Barcelona in the race to sign the French superstar. This season, Griezmann has scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in 36 La Liga matches.

The 28-year-old can play in different offensive positions; he could be deployed as a striker as well as a playmaker. A player of Greizmann's quality would definitely help Liverpool to enhance their offensive prowess.

Advertisement

And former Liverpool Craig Burley believes Anfield would be a great destination for the Frenchman.

"I actually think that Liverpool would be a great place for Griezmann to go this summer." 

Rumour probability: 5/10

As the report has been carried out by a reliable English publication, we could expect a surprise from Jurgen Klopp's side this summer. But Liverpool will have to pay a £104 million release clause to bring the 28-year-old sensation to Anfield. 

What's next?

We don't know what will happen at the end of the season. But it is confirmed that Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of UEFA Champions League at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on 1st June.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Antoine Griezmann Liverpool Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona eyeing €110 million Atletico Madrid midfielder, PSG president warns Real Madrid Neymar isn't for sale and more European transfer news, February 26th 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds starlet claims Barcelona interest, Liverpool star ponders summer exit and more: March 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds-linked player addresses his future, Liverpool target ready to quit Serie A and more: March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
4 players Liverpool could sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Liverpool to battle for world-class 23-year-old
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who rejected Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Real Madrid midfielder, Turkish giants eye move for Liverpool loanee and more: March 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Liverpool is Coutinho's best option
RELATED STORY
6 missed signings that prove Liverpool are unlucky in transfers
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool could sign world-class Barcelona star on one condition, Manchester United steal signing from Atletico Madrid and more – May 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us