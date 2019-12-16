Liverpool Transfer News: Reds to sign Coventry City full-back as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson in January

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Coventry City defender Sam McCallum as a back-up option to Andy Robertson in the upcoming January transfer window.

Reds set to win the race to sign the Sky Blues left-back

According to 90min, the Merseyside giants have been keeping a close eye on McCallum and are set to win the race for his signature despite interest from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Leicester City.

The Foxes were previously favourites to land the defender owing to his connection to Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy but Liverpool now have the upper hand over them as they have opened talks with the player.

The reigning European champions are believed to be concerned about the depth of the left-back position as Robertson, who missed just two Premier League games in the last two seasons, only has James Milner as his cover should anything unfavourable happen.

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

While Alberto Moreno failed to displace the Scot from the position, Yasser Larouci, who was signed by the Reds as a potential successor in November 2017, is yet to make his professional debut for the club.

McCallum, who joined Coventry from non-league side Herne Bay in August 2018, has impressed scouts with his versatility as a traditional left-back and a wing-back and could well be on his way to making a dream move to one of Europe's biggest clubs.

