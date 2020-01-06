Liverpool Transfer News: Reds unlikely to make moves for Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho

Liverpool are unlikely to move to Kylian Mbappe this summer

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool are unlikely to move for either of Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho despite being keen admirers of the pair. Although the youngsters are amongst the most sought after players in world football at the moment, the Merseyside giants are unlikely to sanction big-money deals in the summer for a premium attacker, as Jurgen Klopp is unwilling to offer them a starting spot ahead of the feared front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The Reds, however, moved quickly the acquire the services of Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino before the commencement of the January transfer window, as they capitalized on the meagre £7.25 million release clause in his contract. While the Reds are expected to strengthen considerably in the summer, with midfield reinforcements being high on Klopp's wishlist, the reigning European champions are not expected to spend over the odds, as they did so with the signings of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

The club are reportedly in contract talks with Georginio Wijnaldum and although the midfielder could be the next player to renew his contract at the club, there remains a possibility that he could be allowed to move on if he fails to put pen to paper on an extension.

