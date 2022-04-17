Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona hoping to thwart Reds' interest in defender, midfielder backed to extend his Anfield stay, and more - April 16, 2022

Quadruple-hunting Liverpool put in an impressive display against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals to emerge 3-2 winners on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were untouchable in the first 45, as three first-half goals helped them shun a late City comeback in the second half to go within touching distance of another trophy this season.

Today's roundup features some tidbits from Virgil van Dijk, some transfer talk on Ronald Araujo, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 16, 2022.

Pundit backs Milner for Anfield stay

Former Scottish footballer Frank McAvennie believes James Milner has one more Liverpool contract in him.

Milner’s contract comes to an end this summer, and it remains to be seen if the former England international will sign on the dotted line if he is offered a new deal.

McAvennie explained that Milner is a key part of the dressing room, and he wouldn’t be surprised if the midfielder extends his Anfield stay.

He said:

“He puts such a shift in every time he plays even if he isn’t starting every week. That’s the personality Klopp really likes. I imagine Milner is a big influence behind the scenes. It wouldn’t surprise me if he was still there in a couple of years. Maybe he has one more contract in him.”

Barcelona hoping to offer defender a new deal and thwart Liverpool

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to extend centre-back Ronald Araujo’s contract before the end of April.

The Reds, along with rivals Manchester United and Arsenal, are keen on the centre-back. It has been claimed by Sport that the Merseyside outfit are willing to pay a "high price" to land Araujo.

Araujo’s current deal with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2023, and they are hoping to extend his contract until 2026.

It has been reported that they will include an eye-watering €1bn release clause to stop teams from making an approach for the defender.

Araujo has emerged as a key player for the Blaugrana under Xavi, and has made 36 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Virgil van Dijk says winning the quadruple is almost impossible

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk believes winning the quadruple is an impossible task despite making it to the final of the FA Cup on Saturday.

He said:

"We will try to win every game ahead of us. Doing the quadruple is almost impossible, but for us, we just focus on the game ahead."

Liverpool are one round away from reaching the final of the Champions League but are trailing Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

