Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds defender undergoing medical ahead of deadline day move, Atalanta interested in Origi, and more - January 31, 2022

Deadline day is looming upon us and Premier League giants Liverpool have the opportunity to strengthen their squad further after signing Luis Diaz recently.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand. The Merseysiders put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace on Sunday, emerging 3-1 winners on the road. They now have a short break and will not play until the first week of February, when they'll face Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

On that note, here's a look at the key Reds' transfer stories as of January 31, 2022.

Nat Phillips set for Bournemouth move

Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips is expected to leave on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Phillips has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, but Bournemouth have all but won the race to sign the centre-back.

As per Sky Sports, Phillips is currently undergoing his medical at Bournemouth ahead of the January transfer deadline.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP NEW: Nat Phillips is having a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a loan move. They are also interested in Neco Williams on loan. [Sky Sports] NEW: Nat Phillips is having a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a loan move. They are also interested in Neco Williams on loan. [Sky Sports]

After making 20 appearances for the club in the second half of last season, Phillips has struggled for playing time this season.

The centre-back has made just three appearances across all competitions due to the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez at the back.

Minamino wants to remain at Liverpool

Takumi Minamino has been linked with a loan move to Leeds United, but reports have revealed the attacker is keen to stay put at Anfield.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



Talks ongoing over Fabio Carvalho from Fulham - would be loaned back until summer if signed.



Bournemouth likely to get Neco Williams on loan, Nat Phillips future still TBC. Minamino wants to stay, possible Origi bids?



#LFC Plenty happening at Liverpool on #deadlineday Talks ongoing over Fabio Carvalho from Fulham - would be loaned back until summer if signed.Bournemouth likely to get Neco Williams on loan, Nat Phillips future still TBC. Minamino wants to stay, possible Origi bids? Plenty happening at Liverpool on #deadlineday Talks ongoing over Fabio Carvalho from Fulham - would be loaned back until summer if signed. Bournemouth likely to get Neco Williams on loan, Nat Phillips future still TBC. Minamino wants to stay, possible Origi bids?#LFC

As per Neil Jones of Goal, Minamino does not want a move away from the club on deadline day.

The Japanese star has not been able to break into the first team on a regular basis. His involvement may be further reduced after the Merseysiders confirmed the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto.

It remains to be seen if Leeds United will make a permanent move for Minamino as the Reds have put a price tag of £20million on the Asian attacker.

Divock Origi attracting interest from Atalanta

Serie A side Atalanta are interested in signing attacker Divock Origi. However, it’s likely that Liverpool will let him leave in the summer on a free transfer.

The Belgian has less than six months remaining on his current deal and is free to open negotiations with other clubs.

Atalanta might look at the possibility of signing him on a free transfer in July as the Reds might keep him to ensure they have the squad depth in the coming months.

Edited by Arnav