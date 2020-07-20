Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds prepare £122k-per-week offer for striker, Relegated defender to cost £20 million, and more - 19th July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we take a look at how much Liverpool will have to shell out for a relegated full-back, the Reds' willingness to offer €7 million per year to striker, and more.

Relegated defender to cost Liverpool £20 million

Liverpool have had a more difficult start to the transfer window than many would have expected as newly crowned Premier League champions. The Reds lost out on one of their top targets Timo Werner because of the financial ramifications of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With Kai Havertz edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge, that's another player that Jurgen Klopp had been monitoring for a while who Liverpool would miss out on.

However, the Reds have seemingly switched their attention to address some of the key issues in the squad, starting with a back-up option for left-back. The Reds currently only have Andy Robertson as a recognized left-back, with James Milner slotting in to cover for the Scottish international.

According to HITC, Liverpool are interested in relegated side Norwich City's left back Jamal Lewis, and are considering him as one of the options as they look to secure a backup ahead of next season. Norwich are looking for a price tag of around £20 million to part ways with the defender, as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Liverpool willing to offer £122k-per-week for striker

It appeared that Liverpool were set to miss out on the signing of another forward they had been linked with recently, with reports claiming that Napoli are in pole position to sign Lille hotshot Victor Osimhen.

However, according to reports in Italy, the Reds are back in pole position to sign the 21-year-old striker after the Nigerian international recently switched agents. It is believed that Liverpool are willing to offer the striker £122k per week (€7 million per year) to beat other clubs to the signature of Osimhen.

Bournemouth defender on Liverpool radar

It is no surprise that Liverpool are looking to make viable deals post the Coronavirus pandemic. The Reds are actively looking to reinforce a title-winning squad as they prepare for the trials and tribulations of the upcoming season.

According to Goal, Liverpool have held a longstanding interest in English U21 international Lloyd Kelly. The defender was on the radar of Liverpool scouts, before he completed his switch to Bournemouth from Bristol City last season for a fee in the region of £13 million.

An injury had curtailed his impact this season, limiting him to just 5 league appearances, however, it is his versatility and his ability to slot in as a central defender that is of particular interest to Liverpool. However, any move for the 21-year-old could be dependent on Bournemouth's fortunes when the season concludes, with relegation the most-likely scenario.