Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds serious about signing attacker Klopp rates highly, former France star reveals he nearly moved to Anfield, and more - 23 February 2022

Liverpool were put to the test by Norwich City on Saturday, but the Reds emerged as 3-1 winners to close the gap on Manchester City. They will take on Leeds United in the Premier League this Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently six points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table, albeit with a game in hand. They are active in four competitions, including the EFL Cup, where they play Chelsea in the final on Sunday.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Jarrod Bowen, Lautaro Martinez, and more. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories about the Reds as of February 23, 2022.

Liverpool to push for Jarrod Bowen in the summer

Despite adding Luis Diaz to their attack over the January transfer window, the Reds could make a move for Jarrod Bowen in the summer.

As per Fichajes, the West Ham United attacker is rated highly by Jurgen Klopp.

Bowen has been a key player for the Hammers in the Premier League this season. He has scored eight goals and provided ten assists so far in the league campaign.

The 25-year-old has a contract with West Ham that runs until 2025, so he will not come cheap.

Malouda explains Liverpool wated him before his move to Chelsea

Former Chelsea attacker Florent Malouda has revealed the Reds were interested in signing him before he moved to Stamford Bridge.

Malouda explained that the then Liverpool boss, Rafa Benitez, pushed to sign him, but he eventually decided to join Chelsea.

The former France international told Genting Casino (h/t Football 365):

“Liverpool were the first team to make an offer. Rafa was the coach and he really pushed for me to go to Liverpool.

“When Chelsea came in for me, I felt so much pride. I knew a lot of the players that were already there, and of course we would speak regularly on the phone, which helped my decision, so I knew Chelsea were the club that I really wanted to join.”

Malouda went on to make 228 appearances for Chelsea and scored 45 goals in the process.

Lautaro Martinez on the Reds' radar

Liverpool will reportedly make a move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window.

As per Calciomercato, the Reds want to bolster their attack further after signing Diaz. They reportedly had Martinez on their radar before they moved in for the Colombian in January.

The Reds will lose Divock Origi as a free agent in the summer, while the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will enter the final year of their respective contracts.

Martinez has played 33 times for Inter Milan across all competitions this season and has managed 12 goals in the process so far.

