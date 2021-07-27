Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Xherdan Shaqiri will be allowed to leave, Inter Milan to offer Reds target a new contract, and more - 27 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 27, 2021.

Inter Milan working on offering Nicolo Barella a new contract

Inter Milan are working on offering Nicolo Barella a new contract to thwart interest from Liverpool this summer.

The Nerazzurri have already sold Achraf Hakimi and Matteo Politano, while several others have left the club on free transfers.

Barella’s current contract with Inter Milan runs until 2024. But the midfielder is attracting interest thanks to his performances for Inter in the Serie A last season and for Italy at Euro 2020 this summer.

Liverpool see Barella as the ideal midfield option following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure, but the Reds may have to look elsewhere if he signs a new contract.

Liverpool will allow Shaqiri to leave this summer

Despite his impressive performances for Switzerland at Euro 2020, Xherdan Shaqiri will be allowed to leave Liverpool this summer, as per journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Switzerland international has had a mixed spell at Liverpool, and failed to impress off the bench last season.

Transfer Update #Shaqiri: He has got the permission to leave #LFC. The price tag: below €10m! He can also imagine a return to the Bundesliga. But no concrete talks so far. @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 27, 2021

The Reds are trying to get rid of several of their fringe players this summer. Shaqiri might join the trio of Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, and Harry Wilson in leaving the club.

The Reds have placed a price tag of less than €10million on Shaqiri as per Plettenberg, even though he is in the prime of his career and has a contract until 2023.

Dusan Vlahovic to remain at Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic is a name that features on several clubs’ wishlists, but the Serbian is expected to stay at Fiorentina for at least another season.

The 21-year old has made steady progress at Fiorentina since joining them from Partizan Belgrade in 2018. He scored 21 goals last season in the Serie A.

❗️🥇• 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Liverpool ARE NOT in talks for Dusan Vlahovic. He’s on verge of renewing his contract with Fiorentina and should be staying in Florence for another season.



Journalist: Niccolò Misul

Outlet: @wwwFiorentinaIt

Country: Italy 🇮🇹 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 27, 2021

As per Fiorentina.it, Vlahovic will renew his contract with the club, which should rule out a transfer this summer.

