Liverpool Transfer News: Timo Werner marks Anfield as his preferred destination

Werner has been brilliant for Leipzig this season

According to German publication Bild, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has decided that Liverpool is his preferred destination if he decides to move.

Several European heavyweights interested in Werner

The 23-year-old German has grown in leaps and bounds ever since he joined Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016. He scored 61 goals in his first three seasons at the Red Bull Arena, but he has been in a completely different level in the present campaign.

The striker has scored 20 league goals in 18 appearances as Leipzig are mounting a title challenge under new manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Numerous high-profile clubs are interested in him, but he won't be leaving Leipzig in January. However, it is no surprise that he prefers a switch to Liverpool. The Reds' German manager Jurgen Klopp is also keen, and a €60 million move could be on the cards in the summer.

Liverpool's front three at the moment are set in stone, as the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino are working wonders. But Werner's addition would be more than welcome on Merseyside.

Firmino's move to Liverpool in 2015 was in similar circumstances as he had made a name for himself in the Bundesliga. Liverpool are on course to clinch the Premier League title, and adding Werner would be scary for the rest of the league.

