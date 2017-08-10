Liverpool transfer roundup: Reds reject fresh Coutinho bid, new bid for van Dijk and more

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 10 Aug 2017

Liverpool reject fresh bid for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona

News coming in today from the English and European press states that Liverpool have rejected a fresh bid from Barcelona for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. Sky Sports report that the bid is in the region of €85m (£76.8m) with €15m (£13.6m) in add-ons.

Renowned journalist Guillem Balague has revealed the same in a series of tweets and confirms that Liverpool do not want to sell Coutinho at any cost. Barcelona are reportedly set to look for alternatives after conceding that they cannot prise the Brazilian away from Anfield.

1. Liverpool rejected second offer of Barcelona of €85m plus €15m adds on within 35 minutes of getting it pic.twitter.com/tkb6xVWW09 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 10, 2017

2. They plan to reject the next one too. They do not want to sell. FCB admit they might return but they also looking for alternatives — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 10, 2017

3. FCB always knew it's a long saga and the search for media clicks (not the club) is what brought about false stories of imminent transfer — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 10, 2017

Liverpool to submit new bid for Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk

The Virgil van Dijk saga has not come to a conclusion yet. The Dutch defender submitted a transfer request earlier this week stating that he wanted to move to a club in the Champions League. He has not joined Southampton for their pre-season training and friendlies and clearly wants out.

According to the Express and Goal, Liverpool are going to submit a £60 million bid for Van Dijk soon, but it is understood that Chelsea are also interested in his services which could prove to be a two-way tussle for the player. After the entire tapping-up scenario, it seems as though Liverpool will officially bid for van Dijk soon and only time will tell whether they will get their man.

Naby Keita can leave for Anfield next season

Naby Keita

Liverpool's chase for Naby Keita had supposedly come to an end but reports from the Daily Mirror suggest that the Anfield club have not given up just yet. However, RB Leipzig's chief Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media recently regarding a potential move for Keita.

Ragnick has suggested that Keita can leave the club only at the end of this season for his release clause of £48 million but not anytime before that. Speaking with Bild in Germany Ragnick said, "Next season it is so that Naby theoretically has the option to go. I’m assuming that he's playing a strong season, even in the Champions League"

“And then there will be big clubs that are also interested in him. Therefore, it will probably be difficult to keep him." "We always said, if players develop faster than our club, then it will also be that a player leaves us.

“[But] It's important that Naby is still playing this season." the Leipzig chief concluded.

Reds send scouts to watch Luan

Brazilian striker Luan

There has been an update on Liverpool's chase for Brazilian wonder kid Luan. As per reports in the Daily Mirror and Goal, the Anfield club have sent scouts to Brazil to watch the Gremio star.

The report states that Liverpool had in fact sent scouts to watch Luan in action in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday with a view of bringing the player to England. However, it is believed that Spartak Moscow have a deal in place for Luan so Liverpool will have to act quickly if they are to sign the Brazilian who has been dubbed 'the new Ronaldinho' according to the Mirror.