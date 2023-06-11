Liverpool unwilling to pay hefty £50m fee for relegated star, hope to sign him for half the price - Reports

Liverpool are interested in Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse but deem the Saints' asking price of £50 million too high, according to The Daily Mail.

The Reds announced the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion last week. They want to make two more additions in midfield as they look to overhaul their engine room this summer.

Liverpool are already said to have agreed personal terms with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram. Meanwhile, several other midfielders, including Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Manu Kone and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch are said to be on their radar.

Southampton captain Ward-Prowse is the latest player to be linked with a move to Anfield. The Merseyside-based club believe the England international would be a valuable addition to their team despite being 28 years old.

Ward-Prowse is expected to leave St. Mary's after Southampton dropped to the Championship after finishing rock-bottom in the Premier League last term. However, the Saints' asking price of £50 million has reportedly put off potential suitors.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool would be tempted to sign Ward-Prowse for £25 million, which is half of Southampton's valuation. They are prepared to wait until later in the window to see if the Hampshire-based club drop their asking price.

Southampton reckon they can bag a significant amount of money for Ward-Prowse after rejecting a £25 million bid from Aston Villa last summer. However, the second-tier club could be forced to reduce their asking price as the window progresses, as per the report.

Apart from the Reds, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keeping tabs on the Englishman's situation. Despite the Saints' hefty valuation, the midfielder is expected to secure a move to a Premier League club ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Ward-Prowse, who joined Southampton at the age of eight, has made 409 appearances across competitions for the club. Only 10 players have played more games than the midfielder in the Saints' history. The Englishman also has 55 goals, including 17 free-kick goals in the Premier League, and 53 assists.

Liverpool 'hot candidate' to sign Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard

Apart from midfielder, Liverpool have also set their sights on strengthening their defense this summer. They have been briefly linked with centre-backs like Jurrien Timber of Ajax and Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg. The Reds, meanwhile, have emerged as strong candidates to sign Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard, 27, has decided not extend his contract with Bayern beyond 2024. According to Sky Deutschland, he has also informed the Bavarians of his desire to leave this summer. The versatile defender is said to be keen to test himself in a league after playing seven years in Germany.

Aware of Pavard's desire, Bayern are prepared to sell him for around £25-35 million. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United have been mooted as potential destinations for the Frenchman. Liverpool, meanwhile, are said to be a 'hot candidate' to sign him.

