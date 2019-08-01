×
Liverpool v Lyon: 3 Talking Points as the young guns dazzle to give Reds 3-1 win

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
719   //    01 Aug 2019, 01:08 IST

Liverpool registered a well deserved 3-1 win against Lyon
Liverpool registered a well deserved 3-1 win against Lyon

As the reigning European Champions prepare to begin their campaign with a showdown against Manchester City in the community shield, they finished their pre-season preparations with a morale-boosting 3-1 victory against Lyon.

The likes of Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah returned as Liverpool got back to winning ways.

The Reds looked uncharacteristically shaky in pre-season and were winless in four games before key players returned to give them a timely victory.

Despite Alisson's early error, Liverpool grew in stature as the game progressed as Roberto Firmino equalized with a well-taken goal with his weaker foot.

A Joachim Anderson own-goal put Liverpool ahead and Harry Wilson capped off the victory with a brilliant hit from long range.

On that note, let's look at some talking points from the game.

#1 Adam Lallana impressed as a holding midfielder

Adam Lallana was the standout player in the first half
Adam Lallana was the standout player in the first half

Adam Lallana's career has been on a bit of a standstill in recent seasons as he's struggled with injuries and poor form.

In an attempt to turn his fortunes around, Jurgen Klopp has given him a new lease of life as a No.6 and the Englishman has grabbed the chance with both arms.

Having re-invented himself as the deepest midfielder on the pitch, the 31-year-old has impressed in an unfamiliar position as Liverpool weathered an early storm from Lyon to dominate proceedings.

Starting in the center of the park alongside Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, Lallana continued to grow in stature as the game progressed and was the standout player as the Reds went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Klopp confirmed earlier in pre-season that he plans to use Lallana as a No.6 for the forthcoming season and the midfielder gave a good account of himself with an assured performance.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah
