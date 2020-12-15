Liverpool v Tottenham: 5 key battles to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with a high-octane fixture this week as reigning champions Liverpool take on Jose Mourinho's in-form Tottenham Hotspur outfit at Anfield on Wednesday. The two teams are currently vying for the top spot in the Premier League and will battle it out in what is set to be a crucial game.

Liverpool have largely failed to meet the standards that they set for themselves last season and slumped to a 1-1 draw against relegation-battlers Fulham over the weekend. Jurgen Klopp's outfit has had a few issues with the club's hectic schedule this season and cannot afford to suffer another setback in the Premier League this week.

Tottenham Hotspur have exceeded expectations under Jose Mourinho so far and have stunned teams in the league with their efficient performances. The Spurs were also held to a 1-1 draw by a feisty Crystal Palace outfit in their previous game and will look to shock the reigning champions on Wednesday.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both involved in the title race

Liverpool have several injury concerns at the moment and Jurgen Klopp's makeshift defence will have to take it up a notch to keep a clean sheet against the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham Hotspur did not focus on their possession statistics against Arsenal in the North London Derby and are likely to adopt a similar plan in this fixture. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and will need to win their individual battles to gain the upper hand on Wednesday.

#5 Roberto Firmino vs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Firmino will be up against Hojbjerg this week

Roberto Firmino has copped his fair share of criticism from fans and sceptics alike this season for his lack of final product but has started to show improvement over the past few weeks. The Brazilian forward has earned Jurgen Klopp's trust and is key to Liverpool's high press and energetic style of play.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to employ a low block against Liverpool and Firmino's propensity to drop into the midfield is likely to bring him in the vicinity of Danish enforcer Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The tenacious midfielder has started all 12 games for Jose Mourinho's side in the Premier League and is one of his team's most important players.

Roberto Firmino has a point to prove at Liverpool this season and will view this game as an opportunity to hit back at his detractors. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has enjoyed an excellent season, however, and will not make it easy for the Brazilian star.

#4 Sadio Mane vs Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld faces a tough test on Wednesday

Toby Alderweireld has been his reliable self for Tottenham Hotspur this season and has played his part in maintaining Jose Mourinho's robust defensive set-up. The Belgian defender is on now on the wrong side of 30, however, and has his task cut out for him against the pacy Sadio Mane this week.

Sadio Mane is yet to hit his stride this season and has scored only four goals in his 10 starts in the Premier League. The Senegalese winger has a knack of stepping up on the big stage, however, and can be lethal on his day.

With Diogo Jota sidelined, Liverpool really need Sadio Mane to get back to his best after eight games in all competitions without a goal. Last season he netted once every 153mins in the PL. This time around he's averaging a goal every 229mins. #LFChttps://t.co/Ksx0FLGeT8 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 14, 2020

Mane is one of Liverpool's most dangerous players and will attempt to scythe his way through Tottenham's rigid lines. Alderweireld may well be the Spurs' last line of defence against Sadio Mane and needs to be at his best in this fixture.

