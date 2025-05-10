Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025 

Liverpool and Arsenal will battle for three points in a Premier League round 36 clash on Sunday (May 11th). The game will be played at Anfield.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered away to Chelsea last weekend. They went into the break behind to Enzo Fernandez's third-minute strike while Jarrod Quansah's 56th-minute own goal doubled their deficit. Virgil van Dijk pulled one back with a well-placed header in the 85th minute but Cole Palmer ended his long goal drought when he made it 3-1 in injury time.

Arsenal, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to PSG in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie on Wednesday. Fabian Ruiz broke the deadlock with a thunderous strike in the 27th minute and Achraf Hakimi doubled the Parisians' lead in the 72nd minute, three minutes after Vitinha missed a penalty. Bukayo Saka pulled one back for the Gunners in the 76th minute but they were unable to complete a comeback as they were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate.

The Gunners will shift their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth. The loss means they have dropped 21 points from winning positions this season, their joint-most in a Premier League campaign.

The loss left them with 67 points in second place. Champions Liverpool have 82 points to their name at the summit.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 244th meeting between the two sides. Liverpool were victorious 95 times, and Arsenal have 83 wins to their name while 65 games were drawn.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in October 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Arsenal's last six games across all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Liverpool's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Arsenal have not won a PL game at Anfield since 2012 (seven losses, four draws).

At least two goals have been scored before the break in the last five head-to-head games between these rivals.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction

Liverpool are winless in the last five editions of this fixture. They sauntered to a 20th league title with barely any side posing any genuine challenge.

That was largely down to Arsenal's poor domestic campaign, with the Gunners failing to match their standards from the last two years. A run of just one win from their last five league games has left them in danger of potentailly missing out on the top five entirely, having been outside title challengers a few weeks ago.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

