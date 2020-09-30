Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

The EFL Cup is back in action this week with yet another exciting fixture as Arsenal return to Anfield to take on an in-form Liverpool side in a knock-out game that is set to see one of the English giants eliminated from the competition. Both teams have started the season well and will treat this match with caution.

Liverpool hammered an under-par Arsenal outfit in the Premier League over the weekend and will hope for a similar performance on Thursday. Jurgen Klopp's juggernaut is nearly back to its best this season and holds the upper hand in this game.

Under Mikel Arteta, however, Arsenal do have an uncanny ability when it comes to knock-out fixtures and are perfectly capable of springing yet another surprise. The Gunners will want to put their Anfield woes behind them this week and progress to the next stage of the competition.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the biggest clubs in England and have played an astonishing 230 matches against each other. Liverpool have a marginal historical advantage over the Gunners and have won 89 fixtures as opposed to Arsenal's 80 victories.

Liverpool eased to a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League this past weekend. New signing Diogo Jota scored a late goal for Jurgen Klopp's side and is likely to make his first start for the Reds in this fixture.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Arsenal form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Liverpool vs Arsenal Team News

Thiago is ruled out of this game

Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for the coronavirus and will play no part in this game. Jurgen Klopp will also have to do without Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and new signing Konstantinos Tsimikas against the Gunners. The Liverpool manager is likely to make wholesale changes for this fixture.

Injured: Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shkodran Mustafi is unavailable for Arsenal

Arsenal

Arsenal have a considerably long list of injuries and Mikel Arteta might have to field the same defensive line that conceded three goals against Liverpool over the weekend. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are likely to be rested for this game.

Injured: Calum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi, Emile Smith Rowe

Doubtful: Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Cedric Soares

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian; James Milner, Rhys Williams, Joe Gomez, Neco Williams; Naby Keita, Marko Grujic, Curtis Jones; Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Runar Alex Runarsson; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz; Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe

Liverpool vs Arsenal Prediction

With both Liverpool and Arsenal making exhaustive changes to their line-ups for the EFL Cup, this fixture is likely to present a very different spectacle from the one-sided affair that the Premier League witnessed over the weekend. Liverpool have a host of talented youngsters and the likes of Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have enjoyed excellent outings in the League Cup.

Mikel Arteta is also likely to rely on Arsenal's academy products in this game and will field Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, and Eddie Nketiah. Both sides have plenty of firepower in the final third and Arsenal will be baying for revenge going into this fixture.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal

