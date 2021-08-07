Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Liverpool are back in action with another pre-season friendly at Anfield this weekend as they take on Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. The Merseyside giants have been impressive under Jurgen Klopp and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Athletic Bilbao have been inconsistent over the past year and will need to improve their record against Europe's better teams. The Basque giants stunned Southampton with a 3-1 victory earlier this week and will be confident going into this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had two good outings against Bologna this week and will want to experiment with their combinations in this fixture. Jurgen Klopp has excellent players at their disposal and will want his side to step up this weekend.

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Liverpool have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won five out of 10 games played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed four victories against Liverpool and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Liverpool. Athletic Bilbao have not been at their best this year and will need to take it up a notch on Sunday.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Liverpool have a strong squad

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez featured against Bologna earlier this week and are available for this match. Thiago Alcantara is recovering from an injury and remains unavailable for selection.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Unai Simon is at the Olympics

Athletic Bilbao

Yuri Berchiche is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature against Liverpool this weekend. Unai Simon is representing Spain at the Olympics and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Unai Simon

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas; Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Julen Agirrezabala; Oscar De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga; Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet, Unai Vencedor, Jon Morcillo; Raul Garcia, Asier Villalibre

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Liverpool are finally rid of most of their injury concerns and will look to get the best out of their players ahead of the new season. Jurgen Klopp has multiple options at their disposal and will likely name a strong team this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have a point to prove in La Liga but will need to address a few issues this month. Liverpool are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

