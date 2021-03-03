Liverpool vs Chelsea: 5 key battles to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with a set of crucial mid-week fixtures this week as Liverpool take on Chelsea at Anfield on Thursday. The two English giants have been fairly inconsistent this season and will be intent on proving a point in this match.

Liverpool have endured a difficult Premier League campaign so far and face an uphill battle to secure a top-four finish this season. The Merseyside outfit has had to account for several injuries over the past few months and will need to be at its best against a formidable Chelsea unit.

Chelsea replaced club legend Frank Lampard with German manager Thomas Tuchel earlier this season and the Blues have shown positive signs over the past month. The London giants still have work to do with their attacking combinations, however, and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have taken the Premier League by storm in the past. Chelsea and Liverpool are fighting for Champions League qualification at the moment and their talented stars are unlikely to hold back as they lock horns on the pitch.

#5 Curtis Jones vs N'golo Kante

Kante has been excellent for Chelsea

N'golo Kante is arguably one of the most important players in Chelsea's squad and has a knack for bringing his best self to some of the biggest matches of the season. The former Leicester City midfielder possesses a unique blend of tenacity and guile and his ability to influence Chelsea's midfield play and resulted in emphatic victories on several occasions in the past.

In Thomas Tuchel's system, Kante is a key component in the midfield and often wins possession for his side. Liverpool have illustrious midfielders of their own and the Frenchman will likely have his work cut out for him to ensure that Chelsea dominates the middle of the pitch.

Curtis Jones has been a revelation for Liverpool this season and remains one of the few bright spots in Jurgen Klopp's side. The youngster has been a formidable creative force in the final third but will have to overcome N'golo Kante's machinations in the midfield.

#4 Marcos Alonso vs Trent Alexander-Arnold

Marcos Alonso has established his place in Tuchel's side

Trent Alexander-Arnold was Liverpool's local hero last season and produced match-winning performances on a weekly basis as the Anfield giants bulldozed their way to the Premier League title. This year, however, the English prodigy has been largely anonymous as Liverpool have faltered in their title defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold does have talent and time on his side, however, and will want to rejuvenate his fortunes as Liverpool approach a particularly hectic schedule. The Englishman will be up against a resurgent Marcos Alonso on Thursday and is unlikely to have an easy game.

Marcos Alonso has undergone a renaissance under Thomas Tuchel this season and has moved ahead of Ben Chilwell in Chelsea's pecking order. The Spaniard is thriving in Tuchel's 3-4-3 formation and will be intent on making an impact in this high-octane fixture.

