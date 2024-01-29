Liverpool vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

The marquee clash in the Premier League this week sees Liverpool and Chelsea square off at Anfield on Wednesday (January 31).

The hosts are fresh off a comfortable 5-2 home win over Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round over the weekend. Five men got on the scoresheet. Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil Van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch scored to help the Reds book a fifth-round date with either Watford or Southampton.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw at home to Aston Villa in the Cup, prompting a replay next week. The Blues turn their focus back to the league since a 1-0 home win over Fulham a fortnight ago. Liverpool's last league game, meanwhile, was a 4-0 win t Bournemouth last weekend.

The victory means the Reds hold a five-point advantage at the summit, having garnered 48 points from 21 games as they chase a second Premier League crown. Chelsea, meanwhile, are 17 points worse off in ninth place.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 195 times, with Liverpool leading 84-65.

Their last seven meetings have ended in draws, the longest streak of draws between two top-flight sides in English football.

Mauricio Pochettino has won just one of 12 managerial contests with Jurgen Klopp (five draws, six losses).

Chelsea have the record for most victories against the side starting the day top of the Premier League (18 wins).

The away side has scored the opening goal in six of the last seven Premier League head-to-head games.

Liverpool are on a 10-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning seven.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Prediction

Liverpool cruised to victory in their first game since Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave at the end of the season.

The atmosphere at Anfield was rocking in the victory over Norwich, and more of the same can be expected again. Klopp is on the verge of history, as he could become one of just six managers to register 200 Premier League wins.

Chelsea lie in the way, though, and arriving in their most stable form of the season. The Blues have had a stop-start campaign but have won their last three league games - the first time they have done so this term.

Draws have been a recurring theme in this fixture. You will have to go back to March 2021 for the last time when either side managed a win in regulation time. This will also be a precursor for the League Cup final next month, and both sides have markedly different reasons for seeking three points.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners