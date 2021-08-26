Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League features a high-profile fixture this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. The two English giants are yet to drop points in the Premier League and will be intent on maintaining their perfect record this weekend.

Liverpool were not at their best last season and struggled to cope with a spate of injuries over the course of their Premier League campaign. The Merseyside outfit eased past Burnley last weekend and will relish facing a more formidable opponent on Saturday.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have shown tremendous improvement under Thomas Tuchel and are potential title contenders this season. The reigning European champions eased past arch-rivals Arsenal in their previous game and will want a similar result against Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Liverpool have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 82 matches out of 188 games played between the two sides. Chelsea have managed 65 victories against Liverpool and will want to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Premier League behemoths took place in March this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Chelsea. Mason Mount scored a crucial goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics on Saturday.

Liverpool form guide in the Premier League: W-W

Chelsea form guide in the Premier League: W-W

Liverpool vs Chelsea Team News

Liverpool need to win this game

Liverpool

Curtis Jones is injured at the moment and will be excluded from the squad against Chelsea. James Milner is also carrying a knock and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Curtis Jones

Doubtful: James Milner

Unavailable: None

Chelsea have a point to prove this weekend

Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante have completed their recoveries and will likely play a part in this match. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available against Liverpool.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic

Liverpool vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

If you're heading to Anfield on Saturday, here's all the information you'll need ahead of #LIVCHE 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 26, 2021

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Reece James; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Liverpool vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have made massive strides in recent months and are one of the favourites to win the Premier League this season. The Blues' new signing Romelu Lukaku found the back of the net against Arsenal last weekend and will be a massive threat in the final third.

Liverpool have been bolstered by the return of several of their key players this season and will be intent on reclaiming their league crown this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea

