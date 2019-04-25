Liverpool vs Huddersfield: 5 things to look forward to

Action from Huddersfield Town v Liverpool FC Premier League match

Having been on top of the Premier League table for a while, Liverpool finally slipped as Manchester City reclaimed their league leader’s position. With only three games remaining, a lot can happen as well as nothing can also happen. The leader’s position might not be stable still for City and Liverpool still have a chance to taste success.

We take a look at the five things to look forward to as Liverpool meet Huddersfield next:

#1 - League leader’s position

Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Liverpool had held onto the top seat for quite a while in the 2018/19 season but as Manchester City played their one game in hand, Liverpool lost its prized possession. They probably have no one else to blame than themselves for not having been able to see the season out successfully.

On Wednesday, City played their game in hand against Manchester United and came out as the winner of the Manchester derby. Liverpool woke up to being knocked down to second place in the table and they will go to Huddersfield without the pressure of being league leaders and that may very well work in Liverpool’s favour.

#2 - City’s time to feel the heat

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

For all this while, City had played without any fear and it probably was due to them fighting to regain the league leader’s position and not having to feel the pressure of being top of the table. But this time, they are the one on top with Liverpool being just a point behind them.

With only three games remaining, it’s now City’s time to feel the heat. They have to defend their title against 3 teams outside of the big 6. Often it’s those small teams which cause more trouble. And it’s now up to them to hold tight on their league leader’s position as Liverpool will now be breathing down their neck.

#3 - No guarantee of any favour from anyone

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

If Liverpool thought Tottenham and Manchester United could do them a favour, then they were totally wrong. Both teams didn’t stand much of a chance in front of Manchester City who looked determined to not let the title escape them.

Liverpool have themselves to blame as they shouldn’t really be waiting for other teams to do the job for them. At this point of the league, there is no guarantee of any kind of favour from anyone and the only thing that they can now do is win their matches and hope for the best.

#4 - Both teams will be playing without pressure

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City - Premier League

While Liverpool had been playing with the pressure of not letting Manchester City get ahead of them, Huddersfield had the pressure of relegation. This Friday, Liverpool will play as the 2nd placed team of the Premier League table without any pressure of losing the league leader’s position that now belongs to Manchester City. Huddersfield, on the other hand, is the first relegated team of the season and they’ve got nothing to lose anymore.

Playing under pressure could very well be a shackle and for the upcoming match, both Liverpool and Huddersfield have no pressure. They are free to play, free to win and free to lose.

#5 - Ending the season on a successful note

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Liverpool haven't lost the league yet. And they could be on their way to win that much-coveted Premier League trophy if Manchester City stumble ahead in the league. But if they missed out on the Premier League trophy, then they still have the Champions League.

Qualified for the semi-finals, Liverpool will now meet Barcelona over two legs and while it will not be easy, it certainly isn’t impossible either. They could be winning the double as well as losing both the Premier League and the Champions League but whatever it is, Liverpool have had a successful season and they wouldn’t have much of a qualm.

Huddersfield’s Premier League season is over for this year but they could prepare to come back in a season or two by winning their next matches and going out with that little satisfaction at least.

Liverpool winning against Huddersfield might put pressure on Manchester City as otherwise City would be cleared to win the league. The roller-coaster ride is still on as the winner of the 2018/19 Premier League season might stretch till the last match.