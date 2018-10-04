Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League: Liverpool vs Man City, Match Preview

Pankaj Bendre
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
22   //    04 Oct 2018, 15:32 IST

Enter capti
City vs Liverpool has turned into one of the biggest rivalries in English football int he recent years

Weekday 8 of the 2018-19 premier league season, sees the defending champions Man City and the in-form Liverpool side go head to head in what promises to be a game full of goals.

The clash is of utmost importance as it pits the two table toppers against each other and both the teams would be looking to have an early advantage over the other. Jurgen Klopp has built a team over the summer that many believe is the one that would challenge City for the title and the Reds would be looking to prove just the same.

His team has also bothered Guardiola's City in recent times with Liverpool winning three of their last four clashes with City. A win for the Reds would provide an early statement to their rivals and surely prove that they are up for the challenge this season.

As for Guardiola and co, they would be looking for revenge as they were humbled by Liverpool last season in both the Premier League and Champions League. City are winless at Anfield since 2003 when they won 2-1 courtesy of Nicolas Anelka.

But since then they have struggled at Anfield, managing only 5 draws and facing 12 defeats! It seems that Klopp's pressing style is the perfect antidote for Guardiola's tiki-taka style but City would want to prove that wrong.

Another interesting fact is that Aguero, City's all-time top scorer is goalless at Anfield in 11 matches and he would badly want to break his duck. City have succumbed to sloppiness at the back far too many times at Anfield and their defenders will have to bring their A-game if they would want to keep the dangerous front three of Liverpool quiet!

City head in to the game having beaten Hoffenheim at UCL while Liverpool lost their game against Napoli. So the momentum is clearly with the Citizens.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Leisure Reading Premier League Teams
Pankaj Bendre
CONTRIBUTOR
An Engineering student and also an avid sports enthusiast who loves anything about it.I love playing tennis and also like to watch football
