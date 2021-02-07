Liverpool vs. Manchester City: 5 key battles to decide the game | Premier League 2020-21

This Sunday sees one of the biggest Premier League games of the season, as reigning champions Liverpool face off with Manchester City at Anfield.

If Manchester City win this game, then they’ll extend their lead at the top of the table. But a victory for Liverpool could blow the title picture wide open again.

With this in mind, where will the match be decided? Here are five key battles that could determine the outcome of Liverpool vs. Manchester City tomorrow.

#1 Fabinho (Liverpool) vs. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Can Gabriel Jesus get the best of Liverpool's potentially makeshift defense?

It’s hard to dispute that Liverpool’s weak point right now is their defense. Shorn of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, the Reds have been forced to blood unheralded youngsters, play midfielders out of position, and even sign two new center-backs in last-minute deals in order to fill their gaps.

This weekend’s game could see a debut for new signing Ozan Kabak. But with his lack of Premier League inexperience, Jurgen Klopp will likely be relying on Fabinho to keep things tight at the back for Liverpool.

If that’s the case, then he’ll be pitted most likely against Gabriel Jesus. While Pep Guardiola has often not bothered with a central striker this season in Sergio Aguero's absence, it feels like he’ll definitely deploy Jesus here.

After all, the Brazilian has scored three goals in his last four appearances for Manchester City.

If Fabinho can keep Jesus from getting a clear sight on goal, then Liverpool will stand a chance here. But if the Brazilian can net once again, City will likely come out on top.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) vs. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Can Trent Alexander-Arnold keep Raheem Sterling quiet in tomorrow's game?

Perhaps more than any other Premier League team, Liverpool rely on their full-backs to deliver when it comes to attacking the opposition. And that makes right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold a very important player for them.

On Sunday, though, it’s likely that the England international will have to be sharp in terms of his defensive work, too.

Alexander-Arnold’s England colleague Raheem Sterling is likely to start for Manchester City on the left side of their three-pronged attack. And not only has Sterling been on great form recently – registering three goals and one assist in his last four games – but naturally, he’ll have a point to prove.

As a former Liverpool golden boy who’s now largely despised by Reds fans, Sterling, more than any other City player, will want to make his mark on tomorrow’s game.

And if he can take advantage of Alexander-Arnold’s sometimes suspect defending, then he could win the day – and the bragging rights – for his team.