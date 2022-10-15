Liverpool vs Manchester City: 5 key Battles

Manchester City will look to establish their dominance in the Premier League as they visit Anfield to take on a struggling Liverpool side on Sunday.

Liverpool were understandably billed as title challengers heading into the 2022-23 season. A raft of injury issues have definitely played a role in Liverpool's dip in form in the early stages of the new campagin. But no one could have predicted that there would be a 13-point gap between the two sides this early in the new season.

After all, Liverpool had managed to give Manchester City a run for their money until the very last day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won just two Premier League games so far this term. They have suffered losses against Manchester United and Arsenal and are langushing at 11th in the table right now.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the absolute phenomenon that Erling Haaland is, Manchester City are flying in the league. They remain unbeaten in the new season as they hit the road to take on Liverpool this Sunday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five key battles that could decide the game between the two Premier League giants.

#5 Bernardo Silva vs Fabinho

The indefatigable Bernardo Silva has been one of Manchester City's most in-form players in the new season. In nine Premier League appearances so far this term, Silva has scored two goals and provided four assists.

His passing and ball progression abilities are crucial to City's build-up play. But Liverpool have Fabinho in defensive midfield and the 28-year-old has the ability to upend City's plans all by himself. The Brazilian has proven to be a formidable presence at the center of the pitch in past meetings with the Cityzens.

If Fabinho can clip his former AS Monaco teammate's wings by limiting the space and time afforded to him on the ball, Liverpool are unlikely to get overrun in midfield.

#4 Alisson Becker vs Ederson Moraes

Alisson Becker and Ederson Moraes are two of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. The two Brazilians are not only excellent shot stoppers but are also extremely efficient at distribution.

But Ederson has managed to keep five clean sheets in the Premier League so far this term while Alisson has kept just two. But Alisson has done a decent job between the sticks for the Merseysiders this season and has produced 20 saves up until now.

The two goalkeepers will play a major role in the game tomorrow as the two sides are blessed with a number of world-class attackers. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the battle between the two compatriots.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne vs Thiago Alacantara

Kevin De Bruyne and Thiago Alcantara are two of the finest playmakers in the Premier League right now. The two players are a bit different in their profiles as De Bruyne tends to get a lot more involved in proceedings in the final third.

Thiago's ability to pull strings from the center of the pitch and keep things ticking is nearly unmatched. The midfield battle between the two sides will undoubtedly be fierce and the two midfield maestros will need to be on top of their games on Sunday.

De Bruyne has been absolutely dominant so far this season. In nine Premier League appearances so far this term, the Belgium international has scored one goal and provided a whopping nine assists.

#2 Mohamed Salah vs Joao Cancelo

Mohamed Salah seems to have found his goalscoring boots at the right time. He scored a brilliant six-minute hat-trick against Benfica in the Champions League in midweek. But he has not been at his best against Premier League opposition and will be squaring off against one of the best in the business in Joao Cancelo on Sunday.

Salah has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season. Meanwhile, Cancelo has done a very good job for City, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this term.

Salah will have his work cut out going forward against Cancelo and will need to help out generously during defensive transitions as well. The Portuguese full-back will also need to make sure that Salah does not get up to his usual tricks either.

#1 Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since his arrival this summer. Haaland has three hat-tricks in the league already and has scored a whopping 15 goals and provided three assists in nine appearances so far.

Virgil van Dijk has not been at his best this season and this is a great opportunity for him to silence his critics. The Dutchman is one of the best centre-backs of his generation and has the strength to hold his own against the burly Norwegian striker.

Haaland has failed to score in just two games across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season. Van Dijk has never lost at Anfield until now. Can Van Dijk stop the Norwegian striker or will he run riot at Anfield?

