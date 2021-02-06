Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Combined XI | Premier League 2020-21

This weekend sees a major clash in the Premier League, as fourth-placed Liverpool play host to league leaders Manchester City at Anfield.

The last time these two faced off, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. But with Manchester City extending their lead at the top of the table, Liverpool desperately need a win.

With three of the last four Premier League titles going to these two sides, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola possess two of the Premier League’s most talented squads

So if we were to put together a combined XI of players from Liverpool and Manchester City, who would make the cut?

For the purpose of this article, we’ve lined up our combined XI in a 4-3-3 formation, which is the most commonly used system by both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City)

Manchester City's Ederson is our choice for this team's goalkeeper.

Choosing the goalkeeper for this side was nigh on impossible. Both Ederson and Alisson Becker rank amongst not only the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, but amongst the best in the world, too.

And to make the choice even more tricky, both Brazilians have a similar style, too – acting as ‘sweeper-keepers’ in order to allow their sides to play with a remarkably high defensive line.

Statistics prove that the two are remarkably closely matched. Ederson has made 129 Premier League appearances, keeping 65 clean sheets and conceding 89 goals.

Over that time, the Manchester City keeper has made 216 saves, including two penalties, but he’s also made six errors that led directly to goals.

Alisson, meanwhile, has made 85 appearances, with 39 clean sheets and 60 goals conceded. The Liverpool custodian has made a total of 171 saves, including one penalty. But like Ederson, he isn’t immune to mistakes, having made four errors that led to goals.

In this combined XI, though, we’re giving Ederson the slight edge – primarily because he doesn’t seem to be as injury-prone as Alisson, who has missed lengthy periods of time with many issues. Really though, you could go with either keeper and not be wrong!

Right-Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the Premier League's best right-back.

With respect to both Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, who are both excellent right-backs in their own right, there was only ever one choice for this spot.

Despite not showing his best form during the current campaign, it’s hard to dispute that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the Premier League’s best right-back at the minute.

The 22-year-old, who broke into Liverpool’s first team in the 2017-18 season, has enjoyed an absolutely meteoric rise in the years that have followed. When it comes to assists, his output is almost unheard of when it comes to a right-back, as he’s registered a total of 29 in the Premier League during his career.

And he’s not shy of goals either, scoring four in the 2019-20 season, largely thanks to his dead-ball prowess.

Alexander-Arnold’s defensive ability can be questioned, but then the same criticism could be made of Walker and Cancelo. Therefore, Liverpool’s #66 takes his spot in this team.