Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match preview, where to watch, betting information and more | Premier League 2019-20

Klopp and Guardiola are regarded as the two o best managers in the world at the moment.

Match Preview

This is a clash of the titans. Nothing else can describe this weekend's match between the defending champions Manchester City and the challengers Liverpool. In arguably the most important match of the Premier League season so far, Liverpool welcome their nemesis to Anfield on Matchday 12. Last week, both City and Liverpool had to grind out a result with both teams coming back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Southampton and Aston Villa, respectively.

Liverpool are yet to lose a game this season, while City, plagued by injuries have dropped points more often than they would have liked. However, this in no way should be used to underestimate the Citizens. Liverpool are basking in winning form with a solid 2-1 victory over Genk in the UEFA Champions League mid-week while City were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to unleash his full-backs and the front three on the shaky City defence. Pep Guardiola will look to manage the long list of injuries which includes, Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, Oleksander Zinchenko, Rodri, David Silva and Ederson. However, the quality of the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, among others should make this an exciting contest.

In the head-to-head contest between the two managers, both Klopp and Guardiola have won seven matches apiece and have drawn two games.

Here we bring to you all you need to know about the clash between the red half of Merseyside and the blue half of Manchester.

Kick-off information

Date: 10th November, 2019.

Time: 16:30 GMT, 22:00 IST.

Venue: Anfield.

Where to watch: Live Stream on Hotstar.

Head-to-Head (at Anfield)

Liverpool wins: 49.

Draws: 22.

Manchester City wins: 13.

Key player

Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane was Liverpool's hero in their comeback against Villa and would be looking to do the same against City. It is difficult to pinpoint one key player in the Liverpool side but Mane has been the star man for some time. He has six goals and four assists in 11 appearances in the League. He will be looking to use his pace and trickery against an unsure City backline.

Raheem Sterling.

Similar to Liverpool, it is quite difficult to pick one key player for City but with a leaky defence, it will have to be an attacking player. Although Sergio Aguero is the top scorer for City in the league, Raheem Sterling hasn't been far behind with seven goals and one assist in 10 games. With the Liverpool full-backs bombing forward, Sterling will have a lot of space on the wings and will look to exploit the area behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. He will look to play the role of the creator as well as the finisher.

Betting information

Liverpool win: 33/20

Draw: 13/5

Manchester City win: 31/20

Bookmaker: bwin