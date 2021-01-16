Liverpool vs Manchester United: 5 players to watch | Premier League 2020-21 

The biggest game in English football is on the horizon, with Liverpool hosting Manchester United in a Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday.

Both sides come into this clash in slightly different form. The Red Devils are currently the in-form team in the league with a 12-game unbeaten run propelling them to the summit of the table.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have not won a league game for almost a month and would be seeking a victory on home turf.

The North-West derby is widely regarded as the fiercest rivalry in English football but this is the first time in a long while that both sides will face off with a lot on the line.

Beyond the bragging rights, there is also the not-so-small matter of first place on offer, as Manchester United are currently three points clear of the Reds.

If the Red Devils win at the weekend, the lead will extend the to six points, and this is hardly a tenable scenario for Jurgen Klopp to consider.

Liverpool were rampant en route to their title win last season but the defence of their crown has been less dominant, with injuries to key players playing a key role.

Given the pedigree and history of both sides, it stands to reason that some of the greatest names in the history of football have graced this fixture. And the current squads of Manchester United and Liverpool are no different.

Both teams currently have several world-beaters in different positions and they will all strive to bring their A-game to the fore on Sunday.

With a lot riding on the outcome of the game, there is an opportunity for the players to cement their legacies in the annals of their respective clubs with a pristine performance at Anfield.

Here, we shall be having a rundown of five players to watch out for as Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday.

#5 Trent-Alexander Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has been below par this season for Liverpool

Over the last three years, Trent-Alexander Arnold has grown stratospherically from a Kirkby-trained graduate to arguably the standout right-back in the world.

His pristine crossing and set-piece abilities have seen many pencil him down for a role in attack later in his career. And it is not a stretch to suggest that Alexander-Arnold is one of the most important players at Liverpool.

Having set the record for most assists in a season for a defender last year, big things were expected from the 22-year-old this term.

It has, however, not gone to plan for Alexander-Arnold, as he is currently struggling to find his best form in what has been an underwhelming campaign.

However, despite his current malaise, the England internatonal remains one of the best players in his position. And the game against Manchester United offers him an excellent opportunity to get back to his best.

A good performance against the Red Devils will boost the Liverpool right-back's confidence immensely and could prove to be the impetus to kickstart his season.

#4 Paul Pogba

Pogba has been in fine form for Manchester United

On his day, Paul Pogba is arguably one of the best players in the world, but the agony for Manchester United fans has been his wildly inconsistent displays.

After being dropped from the starting line-up earlier in the season, the France international has become a key man in recent weeks for the Red Devils.

Advertisement

He put in a man-of-the-match performance against Burnley last week, scoring the winning goal as Manchester United climbed to the summit of the table.

Given Pogba's current form, the Liverpool fixture offers the World Cup winner a perfect opportunity to showcase the full range of his abilities.

In many ways, this game draws similarities from the Manchester derby three years ago. Back then, Manchester City visited Old Trafford looking to wrap up the title with a victory.

A two-goal first half lead seemingly set them on their path to victory but Pogba was the driving force, starring with a brace as Manchester United came from behind to record a 3-2 victory.

If Manchester United are to get the job done against Liverpool, they will need their most expensive signing to step up to the fore and in his current form, Paul Pogba is definitely up to the task.