Liverpool vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

Liverpool are set to play Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday in the English Premier League.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 9-0 win over Scott Parker's Bournemouth in their most recent league game. Braces from Colombian winger Luis Diaz and Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, goals from young midfielder Harvey Elliott, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk and attacker Fabio Carvalho and an own goal from centre-back Chris Mepham sealed the deal for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves for Wolverhampton Wanderers was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from French winger Allan Saint-Maximin for Newcastle United.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games.

Newcastle United have won four games and drawn six.

Liverpool will hope not to rely on Roberto Firmino a lot this season; however, the Brazilian has enjoyed a good start to the season. The 30-year old has made five goal contributions in the league so far.

Luis Diaz has scored three league goals for Liverpool in the league this season.

For Newcastle United, striker Callum Wilson has scored two league goals so far.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Prediction

Liverpool have not enjoyed a good start to the season, with only one win from their first four league games. However, that lone win saw them score nine goals against a hapless Bournemouth side, so it would not be fair to write Liverpool off so early in the season.

GOAL @goal Roberto Firmino joined Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez as the only Liverpool players to have FIVE goal involvements in one Premier League game 🖐 Roberto Firmino joined Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez as the only Liverpool players to have FIVE goal involvements in one Premier League game 🖐 https://t.co/H5hPfBSS9L

Liverpool have been plagued by injuries so far, with midfield a particular area of concern. There has been reliance on a 36-year old James Milner, which, will all due respect to Milner's experience and leadership, does not bode well for a team aiming to compete for top honours. Therefore, it is not surprising to see Liverpool linked with midfielders like Frenkie de Jong and Ruben Neves.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have managed to transform what had been a fairly mundane transfer window by signing Swedish striker Alexander Isak for £63 million. Isak did not enjoy the best of seasons last time around with Real Sociedad, but there can be no denying his talent and potential.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #NUFC



Isak has signed the contract today and becomes new Newcastle star. Official, confirmed. Alexander Isak joins Newcastle on permanent deal from Real Sociedad - club record fee worth €65m, €5m add-ons and sell on clause included.Isak has signed the contract today and becomes new Newcastle star. Official, confirmed. Alexander Isak joins Newcastle on permanent deal from Real Sociedad - club record fee worth €65m, €5m add-ons and sell on clause included. ⚪️⚫️🤝 #NUFCIsak has signed the contract today and becomes new Newcastle star. https://t.co/imKJH9KaVe

Manager Eddie Howe will be hoping for a top-ten finish at the very least this season, and with some luck and good performances, Newcastle United could even prove to be contenders for European spots.

Liverpool will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Liverpool

Tip 2: Mohamed Salah to score- Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first- Yes

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Anand