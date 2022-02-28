Liverpool vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Fresh off their League Cup triumph, Liverpool will shift their focus to the FA Cup as they renew hostilities with Norwich City at Anfield on Wednesday night.

At the end of a long but thoroughly exciting goalless stalemate, Liverpool triumphed over Chelsea on penalties in the final of the League Cup. All 11 of Jurgen Klopp's men who finished the game were on target in the shootout as the Reds captured a record 9th League Cup title.

The 2021-22 season has gotten increasingly better for Liverpool since the turn of the year. They have catapulted themselves back into the title race from a place where it had almost become an unrealistic possibility.

They are also still in the FA Cup, where they face a team they have used as a bit of a punching bag in recent times. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 17 matches across all competitions against the Canaries. They've won their last six games against Norwich City with a combined scoreline of 19-6.

Norwich City, who sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, have lost all of their last three matches. Surviving the drop this season seems unlikely for Dean Smith's men and the FA Cup is the last thing they have to fight for.

Their last win across all competitions came in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Wolves in the first week of February. Kenny McLean scored the only goal of the game in first half stoppage time as Norwich City overcame the odds to beat Bruno Lage's men at the Molineux.

Liverpool vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Liverpool have won nine while one match has ended in a draw. The last time the two sides clashed was earlier this month in the Premier League and the Merseysiders won the game 3-1 at Anfield.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Norwich City form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Liverpool vs Norwich City Team News

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara picked up a hamstring injury during the warm-up session ahead of the League Cup final and couldn't play a part in the game. He is likely to be sidelined for a few games. Roberto Firmino missed the final with a groin injury and is likely to be unavailable for this one as well.

Liverpool are expected to give the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Divock Origi a start here.

Injuries: Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Norwich City

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele continue to be sidelined for the Canaries. Grant Hanley will serve a one-match suspension after being cautioned in the third and fourth round of the cup competition. Jakob Sorensen is close to returning from a knee injury and could feature against Liverpool.

Injuries: Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele

Doubtful: Jakob Sorense

Suspensions: Grant Hanley

Liverpool vs Norwich City Predicted Lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Curtis Jones; Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

Norwich predicted XI (4-3-3): Angus Gunn; Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis; Kenny McLean, Matthias Normann, Pierre Lees-Melou; Josh Sargent, Teemu Pukki, Milot Rashica

Liverpool vs Norwich City Prediction

Liverpool are in red hot form and are on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions. Norwich City have lost their last three games with a combined scoreline of 9-1. Liverpool are likely to give their senior players a rest here but are still going to win quite easily.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City

