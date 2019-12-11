RB Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool - Hits and Flops as the Reds seal qualification to the knockout stages | Champions League 2019-20

The visitors took all 3 points in the final game of the Champions League group stages

Defending champions Liverpool visited Red Bull Salzburg in an all-important clash for both the teams in the final game of the Champions League group stages. The Reds needed to avoid defeat to qualify for the next round, whereas only a victory would have seen the Austrian team qualify. At the end of an exciting game which lived up to its hype, Liverpool came out on top with a 2-0 victory and finished group E as the winners.

It was a game of two halves - both teams played brilliant attacking football in the first half and could have scored at least two apiece. However, in the second half, it was Jurgen Klopp's men who took over. Naby Keita scored his second goal in his second start as he headed into an empty goal, and then Mohamed Salah finished from an outrageous position for his team's second. Salzburg never recovered from that goal, and the game ended 2-0.

Here, we take a look at the hits and flops from this game.

#5 Hit - Alisson Becker

It was a great night for Liverpool's goalkeeper

During the first half, the scoreline remained 0-0 due to fantastic performances from both the keepers. However, Salzburg's keeper Cican Stankovic was caught out in the last 45 minutes, whereas Alisson Becker remained as big as ever in front of the Reds' goal.

With seven saves, one claim and two clearances, the Brazilian international had a stellar night in which Liverpool also kept their first clean sheet of the game. It was a steady game for Alisson, whose positioning and passing is so good that you barely see him make any mistake both on, or off the ball.

The Reds will be looking towards their goalkeeper as the big games start coming in now.

