Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 10 iconic images from the UEFA Champions League final 

Real Madrid showed why they are known as the 'Kings of Europe' as they secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool to become European Champions for the 14th time. The final, played at the Stade de France, was full of drama, emotion, excitement and iconic moments.

While the action on the pitch kept us hooked right till the end of the game, unfortunately, there were some unsavoury scenes outside the stadium with Liverpool fans struggling to enter and exit the stadium.

Without further ado, let us take a look at 10 images that defined the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

#1 Liverpool fans struggling to enter the stadium and start of the match being delayed by 36 minutes

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

The image of Liverpool fans struggling to enter the stadium will unfortunately be forever linked with the 2022 Champions League final. UEFA said the kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes due to Liverpool fans showing up 'late'.

However, a number of club legends like Sir Kenny Dalglish, Jamie Carragher, Jose Enrique and other notable footballing personalities like Gary Lineker called out the organization and security staff at the stadium.

Sir Kenny Dalglish @kennethdalglish The Liverpool fans are special. The way they were treated by authorities was an absolute joke. Nobody should ever be afraid to go to a football game. Thank you to everyone who came to Paris. The Fan Park was unbelievable. I hope you all get home safe. What a season! YNWA The Liverpool fans are special. The way they were treated by authorities was an absolute joke. Nobody should ever be afraid to go to a football game. Thank you to everyone who came to Paris. The Fan Park was unbelievable. I hope you all get home safe. What a season! YNWA

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol is outside the Stade de France where "the situation has now calmed down." #UCL Final delay: How it happenedSky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol is outside the Stade de France where "the situation has now calmed down." #UCL Final delay: How it happened 👇Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol is outside the Stade de France where "the situation has now calmed down." https://t.co/gkQ0krPVTF

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that. Friends & family tear gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA Tough one to take last night but credit to Real Madrid, their name was on the cup after the CL run they’ve been on. @LFC have lost 4/63 this season so you can’t really ask for much more than that. Friends & family tear gassed on the way out, shocking set up @UEFA

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker They’ve just announced another 15 minute delay “because of the late arrival of fans”. Utter bullshit. They’ve just announced another 15 minute delay “because of the late arrival of fans”. Utter bullshit.

#2 Thibaut Courtois making a miraculous save to deny Sadio Mane the opening goal

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

This image best captures Thibaut Courtois' immense contribution to Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The Belgian goalkeeper was in stunning form and in the first half he pulled off an absolute moment of magic to deny Sadio Mane the opener. Stretching full length to his right, Courtois pushed the ball onto the post and guarded Real Madrid's clean sheet.

Courtois' performance will go down in the history books.

#3 Karim Benzema being denied his crowning moment by the narrowest of margins and VAR intervention

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Karim Benzema thought he had given Real Madrid the lead in the first half. However, after a lenghty VAR check, the goal was ruled out for offside by the narrowest of margins.

#4 Vinicius Jr.'s goal that won Real Madrid the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Vinicius Jr.'s name will forever be etched in the history books as a UEFA Champions League final matchwinner.

This image captures the helplessness of Trent Alexander-Arnold as the ball is about to roll into the back of the net.

#5 Courtois collecting the final attempted cross from Liverpool to all but seal victory for Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois put in a man of the match performance against Liverpool

Liverpool pushed hard till the end, but the game was all but done when Courtois fittingly claimed a cross from Fabinho in the 95th minute to end Liverpool's hopes of a comeback.

The mixture of joy and relief in Courtois' face when he collects the ball is a sight to behold.

#6 The pathos and despair of Trent Alexander-Arnold immediately after the final whistle

While their were jubilant scenes from the Real Madrid staff and players immediately after the final whistle, Trent's disconsolate image on the pitch left Liverpool fans heartbroken.

This loss would have surely stung the Liverpool players.

#7 Mohamed Salah's 'revenge' did not go according to plan

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Before the Champions League final, Mohamed Salah had talked about getting 'revenge' against Real Madrid for the Champions League final loss in 2018.

However, things did not go according to plan as the Egyptian superstar had to suffer further heartbreak. 2022 has been a difficult year for Mo Salah.

iDiski Times @iDiskiTimes Mohamed Salah in 2022:



🥈 Runner-up in AFCON final

misses out on FIFA World Cup qualification

🥈 Runner-up in



𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴.



Head up, Mohamed Salah in 2022:🥈 Runner-up in AFCON finalmisses out on FIFA World Cup qualification🥈 Runner-up in #UCLfinal 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴.Head up, @MoSalah 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah in 2022:🥈 Runner-up in AFCON final✖️ misses out on FIFA World Cup qualification🥈 Runner-up in #UCLfinal𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴. Head up, @MoSalah 👊 https://t.co/NXHlfLPfbb

#8 THE CHAMPIONS!

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

An iconic image! Real Madrid became 14-time European champions at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

It is fitting that Real Madrid legend Marcelo will leave the club after lifting the Champions League trophy in front of his adoring fans.

#9 The greatest midfield trio of all time?

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Many questions were asked about whether the aging trio of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro could cope with the physicality and intensity of Liverpool's midfield.

Well, class is permanent and Kroos, Modric and Casemiro showed why they are arguably the greatest midfield trio of all time.

#10 A quiet moment of reflection for Real Madrid's star man, Karim Benzema

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Karim Benzema has had an incredible season. Undoubtedly Real Madrid's star man, the Frenchman took some time away from the celebrations to take it all in with the people who matter to him the most.

A 5-time UEFA Champions League winner, Benzema is undoubtedly one of Real Madrid's greatest players of all time.

