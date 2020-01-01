Liverpool vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool would look to continue the momentum in 2020 too

Liverpool will welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday as they look to put a firm grip on their lead at the top of table. Jurgen Klopp's side have navigated through the busy festive schedule with little fuss despite the congested fixture list.

They won all five Premier League matches in December, including an astonishing 4-0 win away at Leicester, who have been labelled by many as their nearest challengers. The Reds also secured a place in the knock-out phase of the UEFA Champions League and capped off a perfect December with their first Club World Cup title in Qatar.

Sheffield are not the most daunting prospect that Klopp and his men will face this season, but the Blades will undoubtedly provide a stern test to the home side as they aim to replicate their impressive first half of the season.

Chris Wilder's team currently sit eighth in the table, just six points off the top four. They have been the best side among the newcomers and a victory and Anfield on Matchday 21 will send shock-waves across the world.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Liverpool have a solid record against Thursday's opponents having lost just one league match at home in their last 13 meetings. The Blades' solitary win came in April 1994 when they triumphed 2-1.

This match pits two of the meanest defences in the league. Liverpool have conceded only 14 goals this season while Sheffield United have shipped in 19.

Dean Henderson, the Blades' keeper, has kept a joint-high seven clean-sheets this season, but it was his error which led to Liverpool's goal in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Sheffield United form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Team News

Despite missing a number of key players such as Fabinho and Oxlade-Chamberlain due to injury, Klopp is unlikely to make wholesale of changes for the visit of Chris Wilder's men. One change that could materialise is Naby Keita replacing Adam Lallana in midfield.

Injuries: Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United have a near full-strength squad to pick from with John Lundstram set to return after missing the Manchester City match due to foot injury.

Injuries: Simon Moore

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'connell, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, John Lundstram, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Prediction

Liverpool have not dropped any points at home in the league this season. In hindsight, that demonstrates just how difficult it would be for Sheffield United to come away from Anfield with anything.

If the Blades were to claim an unlikely victory, it would be the biggest shock of the season, but with all things considered, Liverpool should have enough class for the newcomers.

Score Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United