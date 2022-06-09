"Liverpool will be raging" - Alan Hutton says Reds will not be happy after Mohamed Salah reportedly rejects request 

Former Scotland defender Alan Hutton believes Liverpool will be "raging" after Mohamed Salah reportedly turned down their request to have an injury scan before an Egypt game.

As reported by BBC Sport, Pharoah's manager Ehab Galal claimed that Salah had rejected the Reds' request to have an undisclosed injury checked out. This was before their 1-0 win over Guinea in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 29-year-old forward played 90 minutes in the clash, something which Hutton believes will enrage the Merseyside club. The former Tottenham and Aston Villa full-back told Football Insider:

“Liverpool will probably be raging. It’s things I’ve seen throughout my own career, this kind of battle between club and country. The player wants to play for this country, which is obviously great, but for the club, they obviously pay him the big wages. They expect him to be ready for pre-season and fighting fit."

Huttno further explained how this could be a potential issue if Salah had been injured seriously. He said:

“If he needed an operation, for talking sake, and he’d miss four, five weeks because of it, you could get that done now. He’d be back in time. Hiding the scan results or not showing Liverpool what’s going on, it masks over all that. They’re left in the dark."

He added:

“Of course, you’re going to be angry about that. It’s just natural you want your best players fit and ready to go for the start of the new season. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out from it. It’s not ideal hiding it from the club.”

Salah scored 31 times in 51 appearances in all competitions across a gruelling season for Jurgen Klopp's side. The winger also limped off after half an hour in their FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea in May due to a groin issue.

Former Liverpool defender claims Salah could "ruin his legacy" if he joins Premier League rival

The Egyptian winger has won every major trophy available to him since arriving at Anfield in 2017, but has just over a year left on his current deal at Anfield.

According to The Athletic, Salah would prefer to stay in England if he cannot agree to terms on a new deal. Glen Johnson believes that if this were true, it would tarnish the Egyptian's reputation.

The former Red told Betting Odds:

“If he went somewhere like Manchester City, then he could possibly ruin his legacy at Liverpool. I don’t think he would move to another Premier League, if I’m honest. We know how much he loves Liverpool, so I don’t know if he could go through with a move like that."

He added:

"This may be a scare tactic from his team, but I’m not too sure. If he did move to a rival like City though, then yes, he definitely runs the risk of ruining his legacy at Liverpool.”

And no player in the German's side is bigger than the team, which is why they shouldn't rule out moving him on



