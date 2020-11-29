Lokomotiv Moscow vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Lokomotiv Moscow are set to welcome Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday at the RZD Arena for their latest UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Lokomotiv Moscow come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Akhmat Grozny on Saturday in the Russian Premier League.

Lokomotiv Moscow fielded a strong side, including former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak and Portugal international Eder, but were unable to find the back of the net.

90 - Full time!



A goalless draw here in Grozny!



Akhmat 0️⃣:0️⃣ Lokomotiv

#FCLM pic.twitter.com/hI9zwup5IV — FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) November 28, 2020

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, thrashed St. Polten 8-2 in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

Hat-tricks from in-demand midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and Mali international Sekou Koita, and goals from German forwards Mergim Berisha and Karim Adeyemi ensured a comfortable win for Jesse Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg.

Israeli forward Dor Hugi and young Austrian Alexander Schmidt scored the consolation goals for St. Polten.

Garantie für schöne Träume heute Nacht?

Mit diesem Bild vor Augen einschlafen 😍💤

Aber zuvor: den Sieg feiern!!! #SKNRBS #WirSindSalzburg pic.twitter.com/xwNJAgbDXt — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) November 28, 2020

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Lokomotiv Moscow and Red Bull Salzburg have played each other once before, in the reverse fixture this season in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The match was played last month at the Red Bull Arena and ended in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai and Austrian midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic for Red Bull Salzburg were cancelled out by goals from striker Eder and Belarus international Vitaly Lisakovich for Lokomotiv Moscow.

Lokomotiv Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-L-L-W-D

Red Bull Salzburg form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: W-W-D-L-W

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Red Bull Salzburg Team News

Lokomotiv Moscow manager Marko Nikolic will be unable to call upon the services of Russia international Fyodor Smolov, left-back Mikhail Lysov and midfielder Dmitri Barinov, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Fyodor Smolov, Mikhail Lysov, Dmitri Barinov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg will be without Japanese winger Masaya Okugawa, Zambia international Patson Daka and French midfielder Antoine Bernede, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Patson Daka, Masaya Okugawa, Antoine Bernede

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guilherme, Dmitri Zhivoglyadov, Vedran Corluka, Murilo Cerqueira, Maciej Rybus, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Daniil Kulikov, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Anton Miranchuk, Eder, Ze Luis

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cican Stankovic, Albert Vallci, Andre Ramalho, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Enock Mwepu, Mohamed Camara, Zlatko Junuzovic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Sekou Koita, Mergim Berisha

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Advertisement

Lokomotiv Moscow sit third in their UEFA Champions League group, two points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid. They have drawn three of their four games, and a win here could prove crucial for the Russian side.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, have failed to replicate last season's impressive Champions League performances. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been the star of the side, and manager Jesse Marsch has admitted that he expects the youngster to leave in January, with Real Madrid, Arsenal and AC Milan all showing an interest.

It is hard to separate the two sides, and a draw seems to be a likely outcome.

Prediction: Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Also Read: Derby County vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21