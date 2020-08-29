Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Lokomotiv Moscow is set to host Zenit Saint Petersburg at RZD Arena tomorrow in its next Russian Premier League fixture.

Lokomotiv Moscow comes into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-2 loss to Akhmat Grozny on Wednesday. Goals from Vladimir Ilyin, Artem Timofeev and Bernard Berisha sealed the deal for Andrei Talalayev's men, who had Marat Bystrov and Anton Shvets sent off in the second half.

An Anton Miranchuk penalty and a goal from Grzegorz Krychowiak proved to be consolation strikes for Lokomotiv Moscow, which now sits seventh in the league table.

Zenit Saint Petersburg, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Dynamo Moscow. Toni Sunjic scored the sole goal of the game, with Dmitri Skopinstev and Wilmar Barrios sent off for Dynamo Moscow and Zenit Saint Petersburg respectively.

Despite this result, Zenit Saint Petersburg sits on top of the league table.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Zenit Saint Petersburg holds the clear advantage. It has won 14 games, lost nine and drawn 11.

Last season we went down 1-0 at the RZD Arena in a tough match. What are you predicting for Sunday's #LokoZenit clash? pic.twitter.com/jmkmBpf2qL — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) August 28, 2020

In their most recent match, Zenit Saint Petersburg beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1. Goals from Artem Dzyuba and Magomed Ozdoyev secured the win for Zenit, while Vedran Corluka scored for the Moscow-based club.

Advertisement

Lokomotiv Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-D-L-L

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-W-W-L

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Team News

Lokomotiv Moscow has some injury issues, with manager Marko Nikolic unable to call upon the services of Luka Djordjevic, Dmitri Barinov, Aleksei Miranchuk and Dmitri Zhivoglyadov. Captain and veteran centre-back Vedran Corluka is a doubt to feature as well.

Injured: Luka Djordjevic, Dmitri Barinov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Dmitri Zhivoglyadov

Doubtful: Vedran Corluka

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be without goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov and forward Sebastian Driussi due to injuries. Wilmar Barrios is suspended, while midfielder Leon Musayev remains a doubt.

Injured: Andrey Lunyov, Sebastian Driussi

Doutbful: Leon Musayev

Suspended: Wilmar Barrios

Also Read: 5 reasons why leaving Barcelona could be the right decision for Lionel Messi

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guilherme, Vladislav Ignatyev, Vitali Lystsov, Murilo Cerqueira, Maciej Rybus, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Stanislav Magkeyev, Anton Miranchuk, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Eder, Francois Kamano

This Sunday we have a crucial clash against the current champions @fczenit_en 🔥



Time to take revenge for the Super Cup loss and turn things around in the league👊#LokoZenit #FCLM pic.twitter.com/27bDxzHiWR — FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) August 28, 2020

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavayev, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Emiliano Rigoni, Yuri Zhirkov, Magomed Ozdoyev, Malcom, Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Prediction

Lokomotiv Moscow will be the underdogs coming into this fixture. The absence of key personnel due to injuries could prove to be a decisive factor, and the loss to nine-man Akhmat Grozny will not help the club's confidence.

Zenit Saint Petersburg, despite the shock loss to Dynamo Moscow, sits on top of the league table. Iran international Sardar Azmoun has been in fine form, and will look to continue his scoring spell for the club.

Prediction: Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Zenit Saint Petersburg

Also Read: 5 greatest Brazilian midfielders of all-time