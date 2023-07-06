"Look at the stats" - Gabriel Jesus names Arsenal player whose injury derailed their title challenge last season

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has said that the injury to William Saliba disrupted their title challenge.

Saliba, who joined Arsenal in 2019, spent three seasons away on loan spells in Ligue 1 before making his Gunners debut last campaign.

He turned out to be an instant hit and became a first-team regular. However, the young Frenchman was injured in the latter part of the season, which led to him missing the final 11 games of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Rob Holding was drafted into the first-team as his replacement. Despite the Englishman's effort, he did not bring the same level of sophistication to the game.

Citing Saliba's injury as the key reason behind Arsenal's failure to win the league, Jesus said:

"When he [Saliba] plays, we concede few goals, when he doesn't play, the number (goals conceded) increases."

The Brazilian forward added:

"When I got injured, Eddie replaced me very well. Then we signed Leo (Trossard). We kept the pace. But when Saliba got injured, it was complicated. The other defenders are good, but we were playing in a certain way. Look at the stats, we concede a lot less with him."

Arsenal held an eight point lead over second placed Manchester City in April. However, after Saliba's injury, a string of bad results, including a 4-1 hammering at the hands of City, saw the Gunners lose their spot at the top. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City eventually won the league by five points.

Saliba's injury, much to the dismay of the Gunners, came during a Europa League match against Sporting Lisbon.

Arsenal looking to add squad depth before start of new season

Arsenal have taken giant strides forward under boss Mikel Arteta. The Gunners were one of the best teams in England last season despite failing to win a trophy.

They are now looking to add some new faces to the carefully crafted squad. They have already announced the signing of Kai Havertz, signed from Chelsea for £65 million.

Arsenal are also reportedly close to signing Declan Rice from West Ham United and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

