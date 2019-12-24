Looking back at Ronaldo's run of 14 consecutive wins in tournament finals for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo

Reigning Supercoppa champions Juventus lost to Coppa Italia champions Lazio in the 2019-20 Supercoppa Italiana final in Riyadh. The result brought to an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible run of success in tournament finals for club and country.

The 34-year-old forward, despite being in a rich vein of form recently, failed to score in the Saudi capital as the Bianconeri fell to a 1-3 defeat. This marked Ronaldo's first reverse in 6 years in a tournament final for club or country, since a 1-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the 2012-13 Copa del Rey final.

Ronaldo's only other tournament final defeat before the Lazio reverse came in the 2004 Euro final on home soil, when the then teenager and his Portugal team failed to score in the 1-0 defeat to Greece.

Let us now have a look back at Ronaldo's streak of 14 consecutive successes in tournament finals for club and country.

#1 2013-14 Copa del Rey: Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1

Real Madrid celebrate their 2013-14 Copa del Rey win against Barcelona

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the 2013-14 Copa del Rey final to win their 19th and most recent title in the competition.

Although Ronaldo was not part of Madrid's squad for the final against Barcelona, the Portugal captain scored thrice in the Round of 16 win against Osasuna (1) and the semifinal against Atletico Madrid (2).

#2 2013-14 Champions League final: Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time

Madrid celebrate their La Decima following their win in the 2013-14 Champions League final

Ronaldo was one of three Real Madrid scorers after Sergio Ramos scored in the dying embers of regulation time to force extra time in the 2013-14 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

In the process, Ronaldo became the first player in Champions League history to score for two different teams in the final.

#3 2014 UEFA Super Cup final: Real Madrid beat Sevilla 2-0

Real Madrid celebrate their victory in the 2014 UEFA Super Cup final

Ronaldo scored both goals as reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid beat fellow Liga side and reigning Europa League winners Sevilla 2-0 in an all-Spanish 2014 UEFA Super Cup final in Cardiff.

