Lorient vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lorient are set to host Monaco at the Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday in their next Ligue 1 fixture.

Lorient come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against 10-man Nice 10 days ago at the Allianz Riviera.

Goals from Switzerland international Jordan Lotomba and midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide for Nice in the first half were cancelled out by goals from forward Terem Moffi and Austria international Adrian Grbic in the second half for Lorient.

Brazilian centre-back Robson Bambu was sent off for Nice in the second-half.

Monaco, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Saint-Etienne 10 days ago at the Stade Louis II.

Goals from former Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy and Gabon international Denis Bouanga for Saint-Etienne were cancelled out by strikes from young midfielder Sofiane Diop and Germany international Kevin Volland for Monaco.

Lorient vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head

In 19 previous encounters between the two sides, Monaco hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost four and drawn four.

Just 4️⃣ more days to go until we're 🔙 in @Ligue1_ENG action 👊 pic.twitter.com/WzDZ4L3CsH — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 2, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the round of 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue, with AS Monaco beating Lorient 1-0.

A second-half goal from young defender Giulian Biancone, now on loan at Cercle Brugge, ensured victory for Monaco.

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-L-D

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W-D

Lorient vs AS Monaco Team News

Lorient

Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier will be missing attacker Pierre-Yves Hamel, Madagascar international Thomas Fontaine, defender Houboulang Mendes and centre-back Matthieu Saunier. Midfielder Fabien Lemoine is suspended.

Injured: Houboulang Mendes, Matthieu Saunier, Thomas Fontaine, Pierre-Yves Hamel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fabien Lemoine

AS Monaco

Meanwhile, AS Monaco will be without veteran Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte and Russia international Aleksandr Golovin, who are injured. Midfielder Eliot Matazo is suspended.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Benjamin Lecomte, Aleksandr Golovin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Eliot Matazo

Lorient vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Nardi, Jerome Hergault, Julien Laporte, Jeremy Morel, Vincent Le Goff, Jonathan Delaplace, Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi, Quentin Boisgard

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vito Mannone, Djibril Sidibe, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Fode Ballo-Toure, Sofiane Diop, Aurelien Tchouameni, Florentino Luis, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Lorient vs AS Monaco Prediction

Lorient sit 18th in the league table, and are two points behind 17th-placed Strasbourg. With injuries to some important players, the likes of young Terem Moffi and Thomas Monconduit will have to step up.

Monaco, on the other hand, sit sixth in the league table. Niko Kovac's side have lost three of their last five league games, and this short winter break came at a good moment for them. A rejuvenated Monaco could cause problems for Ligue 1 opponents.

Monaco have a good squad, led by striker Wissam Ben Yedder. They should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 AS Monaco

