Lorient vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Lyon take on Lorient at the Groupama Stadium. Neither side has managed to meet expectations so far this season and will have to work hard in tomorrow's game.

Lyon are currently in a disappointing twelfth place in the Ligue 1 table and have been inconsistent at best over the past few weeks. The home side was involved in a 0-0 stalemate last week and will have to improve in this weekend's game.

Lorient, on the other hand, are dangerously close to the relegation zone and desperately need a victory. The team was on the receiving end of a 3-2 defeat against Brest last week and face an uphill task tomorrow.

Tino Kadewere is determined to succeed at #TeamOL! 🙌https://t.co/tAXQsEjP2f — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) September 26, 2020

Lorient vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a predictably superior head-to-head record in this fixture and have won 12 games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two sides. Lorient have only managed six victories and need to cut the deficit this weekend.

Lorient managed an exceptional 4-1 victory against Lyon in the 2016-17 season and will hope to focus their attention on the home side's weaknesses. Lyon have improved considerably over the past year, however, and have the upper hand in this game.

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Lorient vs Lyon Team News

Lorient have a good squad

Lorient

Quentin Boisgard, Matthieu Saunier and Armand Lauriente will be unable to play a part in this match due to injury. Lorient have not won a match since the opening week of the season and need to be at their best tomorrow.

Injured: Quentin Boisgard, Matthieu Saunier, Armand Lauriente

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houssem Aouar returns to the Lyon side

Lyon

Houssem Aouar served his suspension last week and will return to the fold for this fixture. Karl Toko Ekambi might not be a part of this game and Jeff-Reine Adelaide is ruled out with an injury.

Injured: Jeff-Reine Adelaide

Doubtful: Karl Toko Ekambi

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Lyon Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Nardi; Houboulang Mendes, Jeremy Morel, Julien Laporte, Vincent Le Goff; Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Yoane Wissa, Thomas Monconduit, Stephane Diarra; Adrian Grbic

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Melvin Bard, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar; Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay, Rayan Cherki

Lorient vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have not been at their best this season but with the likes of Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar in their ranks, they do have a distinct upper hand against Lorient. Rudi Garcia has experimented with his formations this season and is likely to seize the initiative in tomorrow's game.

The cards are stacked against a Lorient side that has lost three games on the trot and is in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory. Lyon have plenty of attacking talent in their squad and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lorient 0-3 Lyon

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time