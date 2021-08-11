Lorient vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Monaco take on Lorient on Friday. Monaco have an impressive squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Lorient secured a 16th-place finish last season and will want to take it up a notch this year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne last week and will want to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, finished in an impressive third place last season and want to pull off a similar result this season. Les Monegasques were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Lorient vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have a good record against Lorient and have won 12 out of 21 matches played between the two teams. Lorient have managed four victories against Monaco and will need to be at their best on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Monaco were not at their best on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: D

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: D

Lorient vs Monaco Team News

Lorient

Stephane Diarra and Loris Mouyokolo are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Quentin Boisgard has tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Stephane Diarra, Loris Mouyokolo, Quentin Boisgard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco

Benjamin Lecomte, Adrien Bongiovanni, and Jean Marcelin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. Niko Kovac will likely name an attacking team and seize the upper hand this weekend.

Injured: Benjamin Lecomte, Adrien Bongiovanni, Jean Marcelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Monaco Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (5-4-1): Paul Nardi; Vincent Le Goff, Igor Silva, Jeremy Morel, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte; Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine, Armand Lauriente; Terem Moffi

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ismail Jakobs; Aurelien Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas, Aleksandr Golovin; Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Lorient vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco bounced back from a poor opening game and eased past Sparta Prague in their UEFA Champions League qualifier. The French giants can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Lorient, on the other hand, are capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play out of their skins on Friday. Monaco are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lorient 1-3 Monaco

