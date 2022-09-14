"Losing is a backwards step" - Xavi angry after Barcelona's loss to Bayern Munich

Barcelona lost their fifth consecutive clash against Bayern Munich, with their Champions League tie ending in a 2-0 defeat for the Blaugrana. Despite dominating most numbers in the game, Barca failed to get on the scoresheet on Tuesday.

Their manager Xavi was understandably displeased with the result, and he did not hold back in slamming his team's prolificacy in front of goal. Speaking to the press after the game (via Tribal Football), Xavi said:

"We made six or seven big goal chances but missed them and Bayern took their opportunity. We competed, we played very well and had we scored it would have been a completely different match. This is the Champions League though, you need to compete and you try to avoid the marking error at the corner which let them go 1-0 up."

He added:

"Losing is a backwards step but we're still in the group. We came here wanting and intending to win. We need to learn from our errors. I think that we produced a good match overall - good enough to win, not draw."

Xavi was also frustrated with his team allowing Bayern to score from a set piece among other mistakes.

"No way should our rival be allowed to score from a failure of marking at a corner when we have the match under control. Or to score down the middle on a counter attack. We must learn from these mistakes."

He added:

"We can't let them off the hook so much. I'm leaving here pretty hacked off because this was a night to win. But I'm also feeling proud of the team. However it's about winning and we'll need to compete better in crucial moments like the two goals and to be more effective when we create chances."

The eventual loss was painful for Barcelona, especially because they had more chances and possession than Bayern Munich. However, Bayern only needed moments of brilliance to open the scoring and eventually win the game while picking up a clean sheet to boot.

Lucas Hernandez opened the scoring for Bayern Munich when he headed home a corner from Joshua Kimmich in the 50th minute. Leroy Sane doubled Bayern Munich's lead four minutes later.

