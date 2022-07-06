Lowest paid players in the Premier League 'Big 6'

The English Premier League is one of the most popular, lucrative and competitive football leagues in the world. It also houses some of the biggest clubs in the world in terms of pedigree and finance.

These clubs are financially buoyant and ready to pay huge sums for the services of the players who can deliver for them.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah recently signed a three-year contract extension at Anfield. As seen in the Mirror, his new contract comes with wages of over £350,000 a week, which makes him one of the highest earners in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne and N'Golo Kante are also the highest earners at their respective clubs. Apparently, not all players who play for the Premier League's big six take home fat pay-checks.

Let's take a look at the lowest paid players in the top six Premier League clubs.

** This article focuses on established first-team players

#6 Manchester United - Scott McTominay (£20,000)

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay is reportedly the lowest paid player at Manchester United. According to Spotrac,the 25-year-old takes homes £20,000 per week.

A product of the club's academy, he made his way through the ranks, making his senior debut in the 2017/18 season under Jose Mourinho. McTominay has been a key player for the Red Devils in recent years.

Last season, he made 37 apperances across competitions, registering just two goals and an assist. Nevertheless, he is an important figure in United's midfield and a player who should flourish under new manager Erik ten Hag.

#5 Arsenal - Emile Smith Rowe (£20,000)

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

One player who played a key role in Arsenal's success last campaign was Emile Smith Rowe. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder helped the Gunners clinch a Europa league spot.

In his second season playing in the top flight, he scored 10 goals in 33 league appearances and was nominated for the Premier League 'Young Player of the Year'.

Smith Rowe is the least-paid senior player at the Emirates with a weekly salary of £20,000 (GiveMeSport).

#4 Manchester City - Oleksandr Zinchenko (£20,000)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

According to The Sun, Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko is Manchester City's lowest-paid player with a weekly salary of £20,000.

The second part of the 2021-22 season was emotional for the 25-year-old following the crisis in his country. He provided four assists in 15 league appearances last season, winning his fourth Premier League title with the Citizens.

#3 Chelsea - Trevoh Chalobah (£12,000)

Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League

Trevoh Chalobah was handed a first-team debut last season by Thomas Tuchel and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The youngster repaid his coaches' faith in him by dishing out a series of impressive performances across competitions.

Premier League @premierleague



preml.ge/v65p4d Having shown excellent passing and tackling capabilities, Trevoh Chalobah can build on an impressive breakthrough season says Adrian Clarke Having shown excellent passing and tackling capabilities, Trevoh Chalobah can build on an impressive breakthrough season says Adrian Clarke ⚡➡️ preml.ge/v65p4d https://t.co/zngGcYf9MX

He formed a good partnership with the other senior defenders when called upon. Chalobah scored on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace. He made a total of 31 appearances for the Blues last season, registering four goals and an assist.

The 23 year old is reportedly Chelsea's lowest earner with a weekly pay of £12,000 (90min).

#2 Tottenham Hotspur - Joe Rodon (£9,615)

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

24-year-old Joe Rodon is Spurs' fifth-choice centre-back behind Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga. The Welsh defender was signed in 2020 from Championship side Swansea City.

He made a total of 10 appearances last season for the north London side, most of which came in cup competitions. As seen on Spotrac, Rodon is Tottenham's lowest earning player. He earns £9,615 per week.

#1 Liverpool - Caoimhin Kelleher (£6,000)

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper behind Allison Becker. The Liverpool academy graduate has put in a series of good performances between the sticks since making his first team debut in 2019.

The most recent was in the 2022 EFL Cup final where he saved Kepa Arrizabalaga's penalty in the shootout to help Liverpool win the title.

According to Spotrac, the 23-year-old earns £6,000 weekly, making him the Red's lowest-paid player.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far