Ludogorets vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2023

Ludogorets will welcome Ajax to the Huvepharma Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

The hosts began their European campaign in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League but were eliminated from the second round earlier this month. They booked their spot in the Europa League playoffs with a 6-3 win on aggregate over Astana. They recorded a 5-1 win in the home leg and overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Ajax are in the playoffs after finishing third in the Eredivisie table last season. This is the first time since the 2017-18 campaign that they will miss out on the Champions League action.

The hosts were eliminated from the knockout round playoffs of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season after finishing third in their Europa League group. The visitors, meanwhile, were eliminated from the knockout round playoffs of the Europa League after finishing third in the Champions League group.

Ludogorets vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Nonetheless, both the hosts and the visitors have met teams from the Netherlands and Bulgaria respectively.

The hosts have a 100% record against Dutch opponents, defeating PSV in their two meetings in the Europa League group stage in the 2013-14 season.

The visitors have crossed paths against Bulgarian teams eight times. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with six wins and two defeats. Interestingly, both defeats have come away from home.

The hosts have three defeats and three wins from their last six games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile, have just one win from their three competitive games thus far this season.

Ludogorets have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home this season, recording four wins in five games and keeping three clean sheets.

Ludogorets vs Ajax Prediction

The Eagles have been a bit inconsistent in their recent games, with three defeats in their last six games. It should be noted that they have recorded wins in the remaining three games. Interestingly, all three defeats came away from home. They have a solid home record this season, recording four wins in their last five games, having scored 18 goals while conceding just twice in that period.

They have suffered just one defeat in their last seven home games in Europe and will be hopeful of a positive outing. They have a 100% record against a Dutch team that they faced previously, which bodes well for them.

De Godenzonen have endured a rather slow start to their season, with just one win from three games thus far. If friendlies are taken into consideration, they have just one win from their last five games. They will play for the first time in a qualifying match since the 2019-20 season.

The hosts rested their key players in their first league match on Sunday, so should be able to field a strong starting XI. With that in mind and also considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ludogorets 2-1 Ajax

Ludogorets vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ludogorets to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kiril Despodov to score or assist any time - Yes