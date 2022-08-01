Ludogorets vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23 

Ludogorets will host Dinamo Zagreb at the Huvepharma Arena on Tuesday in the first leg of their third round UEFA Champions League qualifying tie.

The Eagles faced Montenegrin domestic champions Sutjeska Nikšić in the first round of the qualifiers, winning 3-0 on aggregate. They then locked horns with Shamrock Rogers in the next round, picking up a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Ludogorets last made it to the group stages of the continental showpiece back in the 2014-15 season and have been knocked out in the qualifiers ever since, a streak they will be desperate to end this season.

Dinamo Zagreb lifted their fifth straight HNL title last season and qualified directly for the second round of the Champions League playoffs. They were drawn against Macedonian outfit KF Shkupi and played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg before picking up a 1-0 win in the return leg to advance to the third round.

The Croatian giants have enjoyed a solid start to their league campaign and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the European stage this week.

Ludogorets vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Ludogorets and Dinamo Zagreb. The hosts have won two of their previous matchups while the visitors have won once. Their other meeting ended in a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a group stage game in the 2013-14 Europa League, which the Eagles won 2-1.

Ludogorets Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Ludogorets vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Ludogorets

Claude Goncalves is the only injured player for the home side ahead of the midweek clash. Show received a red card last time out and has been suspended from this one.

Injured: Claude Gonçalves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Show

Dinamo Zagreb

Luka Menalo came off injured in the visitors' last game and is a major doubt for this match alongside the unfit Kevin Theophile-Catherine. Josip Sutalo is out with an injury and will not play here.

Injured: Josip Sutalo

Doubtful: Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Luka Menalo

Suspended: None

Ludogorets vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt; Žan Karničnik, Olivier Verdon, Igor Plastun, Anton Nedyalkov; Cauly Oliveira, Alex Santana, Ivan Yordanov; Rick, Pieros Sotiriou, Bernard Tekpetey

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Dominik Livakovic; Sadegh Moharrami, Bosko Sutalo, Rasmus Lauritsen, Petar Bockaj; Arijan Ademi; Antonio Marin, Martin Baturina, Luka Ivanusec, Mislav Orsic; Bruno Petkovic

Ludogorets vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Ludogorets' latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and marked their sixth victory in their last eight games across all competitions.

Dinamo Zagreb are also in strong form, winning their last three games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last 16 games across all competitions. The visitors are the stronger side ahead of this one and should come out on top.

Prediction: Ludogorets 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

